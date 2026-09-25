#Vote Chori: Protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar across India

Reports of protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar are coming in from all across India including the national capital New Delhi, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu Kashmir, Bihar, West Bengal, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Manipur

Reports of protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar are coming in from all across India including the national capital New Delhi, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu Kashmir, Bihar, West Bengal, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

The latest nationwide protests followed after The Indian Express exposed “the unilateral decisions taken by Chief Election Commissioner of India Gyanesh Kumar which resulted in the deletion of some 13 crore voters from the electoral rolls in different states”.

Rahul Gandhi intensified his “Vote Chori” and “Election Chori” campaign after the IE report. In a Special Press Conference called in New Delhi Thursday Rahul Gandhi directly nailed Gyanesh Kumar and asked him to “resign and become approver”.

Following this, Congress workers joined by the masses hit the streets across India demanding action against Gyanesh Kumar.

Earlier, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) had asked its state units to march to Election Commission offices in different states, and demand action against Gyanesh Kumar.

"Gyanesh Kumar has committed a crime and act of treason… He should resign immediately and legal action should be taken against him," Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi said while leading the protest in Guwahati.

A huge protest was also staged in New Delhi following which the police detained AISA President Neha Bora, activist Yogendra Yadav and others.

There are also reports that Police used water canons in New Delhi, Patna and some other places to disperse the protesters.

BJP allies ask CEC to clarify

In a related development, one of the BJP allies and Union Minister Chirag Paswan said that it was the Chief Election Commissioner’s responsibility to clear his position when questions are being raised against him.

“If questions are being raised over the functioning of the Election Commission, responsibility lies with the Chief Election Commission to present his stance clearly,” Paswan said, adding that it would be not in the interest of the country if people start doubting the electoral process.

Soon later, Upendra Kushwaha – Rashtriya Lok Morcha Chief and another BJP ally, also called for clarification from the Election Commission, asking him to clear, what he described as, the “confusion” among the public.

“The controversy surrounding Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has created considerable confusion among people and needed to be addressed. The Election Commission should immediately clarify the actual position so that the confusion could be removed”, Kushwaha wrote in a post on social media platform X.

Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and his two colleagues – Sukhbir Singh Sandu and Vivek Joshi have so far not issued any public statement on the issue. But, the Election Commission in a statement signed by a Deputy Director who goes by name P Pawan, refuted all allegations against the Poll Panel.

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