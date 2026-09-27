Man asks Rahul Gandhi What is Quantum AI? Watch his response

In an unusual incident Saturday September 26, 2026, Rahul Gandhi was driving out of his official residence in New Delhi when a man suddenly approached him and asked what is Quantum AI?

In an unusual incident Saturday September 26, 2026, Rahul Gandhi was driving out of his official residence in New Delhi when a man suddenly approached him and asked what is Quantum AI?

Rahul Gandhi’s response was palpable.

A video, which is viral on social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi is seen in an SUV along with his mother Sonia Gandhi. Suddenly, some people waiting for him stopped his vehicle.

In the viral video, two men are seen rushing towards the Leader of Opposition (LoP) with request letters in their hands, and seeking his help.

Even as Rahul Gandhi was talking to these men, another man came and started yelling:

“Quantum AI kya hai? Quantum AI kya rehta? What is Quantum AI?”

For a moment, Rahul Gandhi was seen perturbed. Then he threw a smile, and said:

“I will make a video explaining What is Quantum AI. Make sure to watch it…”.

Watch Video

"Weird and Absurd"

The interaction between Rahul Gandhi and the man, who claimed to be a “Congress worker from Maharashtra”, has sparked a debate on internet.

“… such weird demand by activists sounds absurd & stupid because RaGa is NOT TECHIE to know all these things… RaGa is also not student of that field, neither claimed that he knows TECH of ENTIRE world…. I think, such people better IGNORED (sic)”, a social media user wrote.

Another social media user sought the Grok AI help.

“What does this video even mean? Is it some joke? Why are they asking Rahul about quantum AI”, he asked Grok.

Grok AI responded:

“The video captures a real moment: A Maharashtra Congress worker stopped Rahul Gandhi's convoy in Delhi and asked what Quantum AI is. Rahul replied he'd make a video explaining it for everyone to watch—his tone comes across as light and playful.

“Quantum AI is the real intersection of quantum computing and artificial intelligence. The term has also been heavily abused in deepfake investment scams that falsely show politicians (including Rahul) endorsing fake high-return schemes. That context may explain why the question came up.”

On the other hand, some other social media users used the incident to highlight “how easily accessible Rahul Gandhi is”, and “how anyone can stop him even on a road and seek his help”.

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