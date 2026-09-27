Protests against demolition of Ujjain’s Shahi Masjid intensify

A huge crowd of Muslims Saturday September 26, 2026 came on the streets to protest against the demolition of Shahi Masjid in Ujjain.

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A huge crowd of Muslims Saturday September 26, 2026 came on the streets to protest against the demolition of Shahi Masjid in Ujjain.

Built in the year 1390, Shahi Masjid is one of the ancient religious sites in Ujjain.

Local authorities want to demolish part of more than 630 year-old mosque to facilitate a road widening project aimed at easing traffic for the 2028 Simhastha Kumbh festival near Mahakaleshwar Temple.

The mosque is registered as a Waqf property. The proposed action affected part of the Ujjai Shahi Mosque’s prayer hall, its 120-foot minaret and the Mazhar Chowk Shahi.

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Location: Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh



Seeing the administration's actions, local residents took to the streets at midnight to save the 600-year-old Shahi Mosque. pic.twitter.com/MhKCrz0GhO — The Muslim (@TheMuslim786) September 27, 2026

The Trustees had challenged the Ujjain civic body’s decision to demolish the mosque portion in the High Court. The court however rejected their plea, noting that the portions of 10 temples and one mosque had already been removed on the same road.

The court also said that the local authorities had taken action involving about 80 religious structures across Ujjain as part of its road-widening plans.

The mosque trustees had filed a fresh petition in the larger bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The hearing on the new petition was scheduled on Friday. It was however could not be taken on the day and is now likely to be held on Monday.

The local authorities however reached the spot and started demolition of the mosque portion Saturday September 26, 2026, sparking an impromptu protest that continued till Sunday afternoon.

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