Life After a Stent: What the First Weeks After Angioplasty Really Look Like

In Dubai, Aster Hospitals, whose locations include Mankhool, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah and Aster Cedars Hospital in Jebel Ali, pairs angioplasty and stent placement with a structured cardiac rehabilitation programme aimed at improving cardiovascular fitness and reducing future risk

Life after angioplasty does not end when the stent is placed. The first few weeks involve healing, taking prescribed medicines and gradually returning to normal activities. Knowing what to expect can make recovery easier and help you recognise when medical advice is needed.

The First 48 Hours After Angioplasty

After planned angioplasty, many patients can return home on the same day or the following morning. A longer hospital stay may be needed after a heart attack. Before going home, the medical team checks the wrist or groin where the catheter was inserted, reviews blood test results and explains the medicines that need to be taken.

At home, keep the catheter site clean and dry for the first couple of days. Mild bruising around the area is common. Avoid heavy lifting with the affected arm or strenuous activity if the catheter was inserted through the groin for about a week. Seek urgent medical attention if bleeding continues despite firm pressure, swelling gets worse, or the hand or leg becomes cold, pale or painful.

The Medicines That Matter Most

You will almost certainly leave on two antiplatelet medicines, usually aspirin plus a second drug such as clopidogrel, ticagrelor or prasugrel. This combination prevents clots from forming inside the new stent, a rare but serious complication. How long you take both depends on your situation, often six to twelve months, sometimes less or more.

The key rule is simple: do not stop either medicine without speaking to your cardiologist, even if a dentist or another doctor suggests it before a procedure. Easy bruising and minor nosebleeds are common side effects. Black stools, blood in the urine or vomiting blood are not common and need immediate care.

Most patients also take a statin, regardless of their cholesterol level, and may take medicines for blood pressure, heart rhythm or diabetes.

Choosing the best hospital for angioplasty in Dubai is important, but the procedure is only the beginning. Recovery, medicines and lifestyle changes play an important role in maintaining heart health and reducing the risk of further artery narrowing.

When Can You Return To Work, Driving and Exercise?

After a straightforward planned procedure, many people return to desk work within a week. After a heart attack, or if your job is physically demanding, it takes longer. Rules on driving vary, so ask your cardiologist when it is safe to get back behind the wheel. Short-haul flights are often possible within days of a planned procedure, but check first.

Walking is the simplest early exercise. Start with 10 to 15 minutes and build up gradually. In Dubai's summer, that usually means early mornings, evenings or an air-conditioned mall rather than midday outdoors. Sex can usually resume once you can climb two flights of stairs comfortably, but ask if you are unsure.

Warning Signs After Discharge

Know what should prompt a call. Chest pain similar to the pain you had before, breathlessness that is getting worse, fainting or a racing heartbeat all need prompt medical attention. If chest pain lasts more than a few minutes or does not settle with rest, call 998 rather than waiting to see your doctor.

Cardiac Rehabilitation Is Worth It

Cardiac rehabilitation is a supervised programme combining exercise, education and support, and it is linked to fewer readmissions and better long-term outcomes. Many patients skip it because they feel fine. It is worth asking for a referral before you leave hospital.

It is also normal to feel low, anxious or unusually tired in the weeks after a cardiac procedure. Mention it at follow-up; it is part of recovery, not a sign of weakness.

Treating The Disease, Not Just The Blockage

The artery treated during angioplasty may not be the only one affected by plaque. Long-term prevention is therefore important. This includes managing cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar, avoiding smoking and vaping, including shisha, eating a balanced diet with more vegetables and less processed food, and staying physically active.

If you plan to fast during Ramadan, speak to your cardiologist beforehand about adjusting your medicines safely.

What Good Follow-up Looks Like

Expect a review within a few weeks and then regular appointments. A good service will check your medicines, your risk factors and your symptoms, and tell you clearly what to do if chest pain returns. When comparing any top heart hospital in Dubai , ask what support continues after discharge, not just what happens in the cath lab.

What recovery support is available after angioplasty in Dubai?

In Dubai, Aster Hospitals, whose locations include Mankhool, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah and Aster Cedars Hospital in Jebel Ali, pairs angioplasty and stent placement with a structured cardiac rehabilitation programme aimed at improving cardiovascular fitness and reducing future risk.

Its cardiology department also runs preventive services, including hypertension and cholesterol management programmes and screening for diabetes and heart disease, which cover the long-term side of recovery. The stent opens the artery. What you do next keeps it open.

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