Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2027: Steps, Link to Apply

Rahmani Program of Excellence run under Rahmani Mission has started online registration for Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2027 through its official website rahmanimission.info from today i.e.September 30, 2026

Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2027: Rahmani Program of Excellence run under Rahmani Mission has started online registration for Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2027 through its official website rahmanimission.info from today i.e. September 30, 2026.

"Online registration for Rahmani 30 Entrance Test for the duration 2027-28 has started from today i.e. Wednesday September 30, 2026", the Rahmani Mission said.

Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2027 Date

The Rahmani Foundation has started the online application through its website. While starting the online registration, the Rahmani Foundation said the last date of application is November 15, 2026.

The Rahmani Foundation further said that the Rahman 30 Entrance Test 2027 will be held on November 29, 2026.

In a notification released today, the foundation said the Rahmani 2027 this year has been made available for student who are studying in classes 7th, 8th and 10th.

Steps, link to apply for Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2027

Go to the official website: "rahmanimission.info"

Click on the link marked as "Apply Now: Rahmani 30 Student Form 2027" on the top scrolling menu of the Home Page.

Click on the "Sign Up" button shown on the right side to open the Rahmani30 Entrance Form 2027.

Read the Important Information carefully and fill the form.

Fill and submit the online form

"The application form available on the website is for both resident as well as non resident Indians (NRIs)", the mission said.

Candidates should note that Rahmani 30 Test 2027 will be held in offline (pen and paper) mode for students in India. But, for NRIs and candidates in other countries the mode of exam has not been yet decided.

The online form available on Rahmani 30 website is same for both resident and non resident Indians i.e. NRI candidates.

"All examination-related updates will be communicated through SMS, WhatsApp channel, email, and the official website", the foundation said.

Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2027 Syllabus

The entrance test for the year 2027 will be held in offline mode. It will follow the common foundational syllabus shared across CBSE, CISCE, and other major state boards. Subjects include Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Social Science, English, Islamic Studies, Mental Maths, and Aptitude.

"The Rahmani 30 entrance test is based on the minimum common syllabus between CBSE, CICSE, and the State Boards, and covers subjects such as Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, English Language, and general principles of Islam", Rahmani Mission said.

"The test will also feature questions from mental math and aptitude. Students will be required to attempt all subjects. Note that the application is open only for those who are going to currently studying in classes 7th, 8th and 10th. Selected students will prepare for highly coveted national examinations such as CA, CS, CLAT, JEE, NDA, NEET", it said.

Rahmani 30 Eligibility

Students enrolled in class 7th, 8th & 10th during the 2026-27 session, who are applying for admission to Class 8th, 9th or 11th are eligible to apply for Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2027-28.

Candidates who are residing outside India should note that Rahmani 30 application form available on the website is same for NRIs and Indians residing in the country both.

Rahmani Mission provides free coaching and preparation for the Engineering (JEE Main and JEE Advanced), Medical (NEET), Commerce (CA/CS), Law (CLAT), Defence (NDA), CA Foundation (ICAI) and Institutes of National Importance (INI) free of cost or on nominal charges for students from economically weaker background.

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