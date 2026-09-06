3 dead, several trapped as Delhi building accommodating students collapses

At least three people have died while two others are in a critical condition as a 5-storey building accommodating students in Delhi’s Satya Niketan collapsed like a house of cards.

New Delhi: At least three people have died while two others are in a critical condition as a 5-storey building accommodating students in Delhi’s Satya Niketan collapsed like a house of cards.

The building, used as hostel famous as ‘Hostel Daze’, collapsed around 01:30 PM Sunday September 06, 2026.

Some 50 students were believed to have been inside the hostel building having a capacity of 75. Many of those inside the hostel at the time of the incident are still trapped under the debris.

“At around 1:34 pm, a PCR call was received regarding the collapse of a building near Nanakpura Gurudwara. The NDRF team has also reached. Rescue and relief operations are underway,” DCP South West Amit Goel said.

The officials at AIIMS Delhi have confirmed three deaths. Two others rescued from the collapsed building are in critical condition and are receiving the necessary treatment.

Visuals on social media showed a child being rescued from under the debris. The child had made a video to seek help of the rescuers, some eyewitnesses wrote on X.

"Heartbreaking, Alarming"

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi after the tragic incident flagged the lack of good hostel facilities after the building collapse incident at Satya Niketan in Delhi, terming the hostel building collapse extremely "heartbreaking and alarming".

"Students' lives were already filled with struggles—now the situation has turned life-threatening. Due to the lack of good hostels in colleges or universities, students are forced to live in PG accommodations, 40-40 at a time under one roof, in inhumane conditions," the Congress MP said on X

"Every student's life is precious, and their protection must be ensured under all circumstances", he added.

The building, located near Delhi University's South Campus and used as a paying guest (PG) accommodation, was owned by Azad Bansal. Investigators suspect that renovation work and basement excavation may have weakened the building’s lower supports, sources said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also visited the site of the building collapse to take stock of the ground situation, and oversee the ongoing search and rescue operations.



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