AYUSH AACCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: Apply before September 13

Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) under the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) started AYUSH NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Counselling from August 13, 2026

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1: AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has started through its official website 'aaccc.gov.in' from August 31. 2026 Online Registration for AYUSH NEET UG 2026 Counselling Round 1.

The last date of application is September 13, 2026 till 02:00 PM server time, candidates should note.

AYUSH NEET UG Choice Filling Schedule

Candidates should note that the online registration has started from August 31, 2026. But, Choice Filling and Locking by the registered candidates will start on September 09, 2026.

"The last date and time of choice filling and locking is September 09, 2026 till 11:55 PM server time", AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee said in NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Counselling Schedule.

Based on the choices and college option submitted by the candidates, NEET UG Ayush Allotment Result 2026 will be published on September 16, 2026.

AYUSH NEET 2026 Round 1 Registration Steps

Go to the official website: ' aaccc.gov.in '. Click on 'Online Registration' on the Home Page. Follow the instruction to proceed and complete online registration.

Candidates seeking admission in First Year AYUSH Courses that include BUMS, BHMS, BAMS and others, should note that the last date of registration for Round 1 is September 13, 2026 till 02:00 PM, the last date to pay fee is September 13, 2026 till 05:00 PM, and the last date of choice filling and locking is September 13 till 11:55 PM. The round 1 allotment result will be released on September 16, 2026.

AYUSH NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Counselling

Candidates, who do not get admission in CAP Round 1, can participate in CAP Round 2. Registration for Round 2 AYUSH NEET UG 2026 Counselling will start on September 26, 2026, as per the schedule released by the AACCC on its official website.

Admission Counselling for AYUSH BHMS, BAMS, BUMS and BSMS courses is done in online mode by the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC). The AACCC had earlier released the Seat Matrix for admission in first year.

Candidates who are not allotted a seat in first, second and third rounds should note that Online Choice Filling for MOP up (Stray Vacancy) Round will start on November 03, 2026. The result of Mop Up or Stray Vacancy Round will be declared on November 12, 2026.

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