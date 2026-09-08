Gujarat NEET UG Round 2 Merit List 2026, Choice Filling Schedule Published

Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) has released on its official website 'medadmgujarat.org' the Gujarat NEET UG 2026 Revised Merit List of the students, who are seeking admission in different medical and dental colleges for the year 2026-27, and are now participating in the Second Round of MBBS and BDS Counselling

Gujarat NEET UG 2026 Second Round Counselling: Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) has released on its official website 'medadmgujarat.org' the Gujarat NEET UG 2026 Revised Merit List of the students, who are seeking admission in different medical and dental colleges for the year 2026-27, and are now participating in the Second Round of MBBS and BDS Counselling.

"The Revised Provisional Merit List for Undergraduate courses (MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS) for the academic year 2026-27 has been published today i.e. September 08, 2026 by the Medical Admission Committee", ACPUGMEC Gujarat said.

The ACPUGMEC Gujarat further said that NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Merit List of PwD Quota, NRI Quota and candidates of other categories as per the following list:

General Merit List

SC Merit List

ST Merit List

SEBC Merit List

EWS Merit List

NRI Merit

NRI Report

NHL Local Quota Candidate List

SMC Local Quota Candidate List

Not Eligible Candidate List with Reasons

Steps, Link to Gujarat NEET UG Revised Merit List 2026

Candidate can use the follow the steps given below to download Gujarat MBBS, BDS Revised Merit List 2026 for NEET UG Round 2 as per thier category and options.

Go to the official website: " medadmgujarat.org "

" Explore the list of the category you belong

Click on the desired category

The Merit List in PDF will open.

Download and search your name

Gujarat NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Allotment

Candidates participating in the NEET UG Second Round of Counselling 2026 should note that the ACPUGMEC has opened the choice and option filling link. The candidates have been asked to submit their choice and college options from September 07 to 11, 2026 up to 11:00 am.

"Display of Choices filled by candidates participating in the second round is September 11, 2026 by 12:00 noon", Med Gujarat said.

Based on the options submitted by the candidates, the Gujarat board will publish the NEET UG 2026 Second Round Allotment result (Gujarat MBBS and BDS Second Round Allotment Result 2026) any time after September 11, 2026.

Candidates should note that registration for NEET UG 2026 Counselling in Gujarat had started from July 31, 2026 . The last date of application was August 12, 2026, according to MED Guj NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule.

Following the release of the NEET UG Merit List (Rank List) on August 16, 2026, candidates were asked to submit their college options based on which the MBBS and BDS seat allotment result of NEET UG 2026 Round 1 was published on August 27, 2026.

After completion of Round 1 Counselling, the MedADM Gujarat asked candidates participating in Second Round Counselling to purchase PIN from September 01 to 04, 2026. The document verification of Second Round candidates was done from September 02 to 05, 2026.

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