Genesis Behind the American Onslaught on Latin America

In essence it is not a strategic or geopolitics blitzkrieg, which Doanld Trump has launched against the Latin American countries but this bombastic show is essentially for the control of the global rare earth minerals

America’s recent actions in Venezuela do not simply seem to be that of a rogue state but something far worse: that of a rogue superpower and the global comity needs to take an immediate and strong action against this American swashbuckling politics.

During the past one year, perhaps no other man has garnered so much news headlines and space as the American President Donald Trump. This is not due toany of his humane policies or pro-people announcements, but based solely on his quirky and unpredictable executive orders undermining the global political, diplomatic, and economic rules-based governance or a lack of comprehension on how to run a superpower.

After a hiatus of four years, Trump came back as the 47th American president, promising to get the 14 years-old Russia-Ukraine war ended within 24 hours of assuming office, though nothing of that sort has happened in the last one year.

Immediately after assuming office, he started a whimsical Tariff War against almost every nation and vowed to colonialise Greenland and runover Mexico.The latest folly, which this foaming at the mouth American president has committed is a completely flagrant violation of international norms and the respect forany sovereigncountry.

Trump’s second term is marked by aggressive foreign actions, including the military capture of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro and threats toward Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, and renewed interest in Greenland, sparking global backlash and concerns over US power projection.

At his inauguration in January 2025 , Donald Trump pledged to be a “peacemaker and unifier”. Although he has claimed to have brokered several – and in some cases, short-lived – peace deals including that of the self-claimed one between India and Pakistan, he also carried out military interventions with relish, bombing seven countries during the first year of his second term.

During his first stint as US president, Trump dramatically ramped up strikes against jihadists in Somalia. He has intensified this air campaign again since returning to the White House, with 118 strikes conducted in 2025 – more than the Bush, Obama and Biden administrations combined.

Trump launched a wave of air and naval strikes against targets in Houthi-controlled Yemen in early 2025, pledging to “annihilate” the Iran-backed militia group after it hit Israel and targeted Red Sea shipping in retaliation for the war in Gaza.

In March last year a US airstrike killed a senior leader of the IS in Iraq. The operation was carried out with Iraq’s intelligence services. Trump wrote on social media that it exhibited “peace through strength”.

During Israel’s short war with Iran in June, the US struck three Iranian nuclear facilities. B-2 stealth bombers dropped bunker-busters and cruise missiles were launched from a sub. Trump claimed the country’s nuclear programme had been “completely and totally obliterated”, although the extent of the damage is still unclear.

After IS killed two US soldiers and a US civilian interpreter in central Syria on December 13, 2025 Trump authorised more than 70 strikes on the group. His rebranded “war secretary”, Pete Hegseth, described them as a “declaration of vengeance”.

Nigeria A US ship stationed in the Gulf of Guinea launched more than a dozen cruise missiles at two IS training camps in Nigeria on Christmas Day. Trump said the aim was to protect Christians who Maga figures say are being targeted for their faith. Nigeria’s government denies this, but acquiesced to the strikes.

The US began attacking alleged drug boats off Venezuela’s Caribbean coast in September, carrying out 33 known strikes and killing at least 112 people so far. US forces also docked two sanctioned oil tankers, pursued a third and hit a Venezuelan port facility with a drone before last Saturday’s operation.

America against Venezuela

Donald Trump’s second term as United States President is increasingly being defined by an aggressive projection of power far beyond America’s borders. Following the dramatic US military operation in Venezuela and the capture of President Maduro, Trump has signalled that his ambitions stretch across the Western Hemisphere and into the Arctic, triggering alarm from Latin America to Europe.

He has also mused about the idea of kidnapping another president, Colombia’s Gustavo Petro, and said Venezuela’s vice president Delcy Rodríguez , will suffer “a fate worse than Maduro” if she fails to fall in line. Further, Greenland is not the only country feeling the pressure. Trump’s rhetoric following the Venezuela operation has been especially sharp toward Colombia. Even as US forces were bringing Maduro to New York, Trump warned Colombian President Gustavo Petro to “watch his ass”.

Maduro’s ouster has been justified in the name of combating “narco-terrorism.” He has been called the “narco dictator” of a “narco regime.” Maduro’s government was indeed up to its neck in drug smuggling. But the stress placed on this issue reflects a persistent failing in the US approach to Latin America—what we could perhaps call narcolepsy.

This seems to be the greatest undoing of the US foreign policy, to remain sound asleep when it comes to Latin America except when it is occasionally awakened to deal with narco-trafficking. Otherwise, public opinion in the United States studiously ignores the one region, excluding Mexico, with which the Us has run a consistent trade surplus.

Trump’s focus on Latin America

Trump’s wrath against Latin American countries started with his spat against Mexico and operations to take control of Panama Canal.

But, why is Trump adopting an aggressive posture against the Latin American countries?

The reason mostly is based on his temperament to treat every issue in economic terms and his promise of MAGA.

It is not a hidden fact that in the past 25 years, China has made inroads into very Latin American country just like Asia and Africa, China runs its bases and companies from every Latin American country. So,Trump’s gameplan is not just to occupy or subjugate Venezuela just for its oil, but as evident from his statements he is basically trying to ramp-up the American presence in every Latin American country.

Why?

Because most of these nations also form the backbone of the Chinese expansionism and its control of the global rare earth minerals. Mexio is the largest global producer of Silver, which it largely exports to China and with the imminent Chinese export order banning export of Silver from China, it will ultimately create a Chinese hegemony over the global supply of Silver. Further Bolivia has vast resources of Lithium and Chile and Peru have large deposits of Copper.

Trump knows very well that if the American hold over the global AI, supercomputers and other technological equipmentmust continue then it has to be done with the control of the global supply chain of the rare earth minerals.

So, in essence it is not a strategic or geopolitics blitzkrieg, which Doanld Trump has launched against the Latin American countries but this bombastic show is essentially for the control of the global rare earth minerals.

(The writer, Asad Mirza, is a New Delhi-based senior commentator on national, international, defence and strategic affairs, environmental issues, an interfaith practitioner, and a media consultant.)

