Trump drags U.S. into Iran-Israel war to save its ME proxy

Sunday June 22, 2025 12:57 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Washington/Tehran: Donald Trump finally dragged the United States into yet another illegitimate war to save its Middle East proxy Israel.

The US armed forces conducted airstrikes in various locations in Iran early in the morning Sunday June 22, 2025 after days of speculations.

The United Nations, Russia, China and US allies in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, had advised Trump against direct involvement in the ongoing war between Iran and Israel.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei had three days ago also warned of dire consequences if the U.S. joined the war to help its Middle East proxy.

The latest war between Iran and Israel started last Friday when the latter attacked the former unprovoked.

Trump intervenes after Netanyahu's appeal

Addressing the Americans after the attack, Trump announced that the United States forces struck three Iranian nuclear sites in a “very successful attack”, adding that the heavily fortified Fordow nuclear facility is “gone”.

In a speech of just over three minutes, Trump said Iran’s future held “either peace or tragedy”, and that there were many other targets that could be hit by the US military.

“Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated,” Trump said.

Trump joined the Israel-Iran war after Benjamin Netanyahu appealed him to save Israel. Billboards across Tel Aviv were also installed asking "Mr President, Finish the Job".

Netanyahu sought the U.S. intervention after its air defence system collapsed in Iranian attack, and key strategic points including - Israeli Stock Exchange building, Haifa seaport, Haifa power plant, Beersheba Technical Park and Mossad units in Tel Aviv suffered damages.

Shaken by the damages, the Zionist regime in Israel was forced to ban journalists from the areas hit in Iranian missile attacks.

The U.S. bombing of the Iranian nuclear sites came after the reports in American media that the Pentagon was moving B-2 stealth bombers from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri toward the Persian Gulf.

Iran vows strong response

Soon after the U.S. attack, Iran's foreign ministry in a statement vowed a strong response, saying "world should not forget it was the U.S. that started a dangerous war against Iran".

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused the US of breaching international law.

“The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the NPT by attacking Iran’s peaceful nuclear installations,” Araghchi said in a social media post.

“The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences. Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behavior.”

Earlier, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) confirmed the U.S. bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz.

The agency said the three nuclear sites operate under the full supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and the “brutal assault” on them violates international law.

The AEOI said the aggression was carried out “under the indifference--or rather the complicity--of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).”

The Fordo facility is buried deep underground and designed to resist conventional airstrikes, making it a symbolic and strategic target. Its destruction would mark one of the most significant blows to Iran’s nuclear infrastructure in over a decade.

Tehran has maintained that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes and denies any intent to develop nuclear weapons.

Saturday’s US strike marks the most direct American military action in the conflict so far and signals a potential turning point in the widening regional war.

