Science is guesswork: Nobel Prize in Physics winner

Sparking a new debate, Nobel Laureate Roy Glauber has asserted that Science is guesswork, not a perfect logic and advised children to continue “guessing”.

“Too many kids in school get the notion that Science is deductive, and deductive science is almost never creative”, Roy Glauber, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for his contribution to the quantum theory of optical coherence in 2005 said.

“Real ideas arrive via intuition, via guesswork, and we’re guessing all the time”, he said in an interview.

