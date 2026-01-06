Watch: Venus at Superior Conjunction with Sun Tonight

The Planet Venus is at Superior Conjunction with the Sun tonight i.e. Tuesday January 06, 2026

[Gemini AI image for representation.]

The Planet Venus is at Superior Conjunction with the Sun tonight i.e. Tuesday January 06, 2026.

Planetary Conjunction Types

A planetary conjunction occurs when two or more astral objects come very close to each other, sometimes appearing to touch each other.

Inferior planets, Mercury and Venus, are at conjunction with the Sun in two instances, creating the need for the terms Inferior and Superior to distinguish their locations.

A Superior Conjunction is a specific type where a planet is on the opposite side of the Sun from Earth.

On the other hand, an Inferior Conjunction is when an inner planet (Mercury or Venus) passes between Earth and the Sun, making it a general term for alignment and superior/inferior specific cases.

Venus Superior Conjunction

Planet Venus will be at Superior Conjunction with the Sun tonight at precisely 10:40 PM India Standard Time (IST), passing almost directly behind the Sun from Earth’s perspective in an alignment where the Sun lies between Earth and Venus.

Giving more details, Wisal Salim Al Hinai, Vice Chair of the Community Communication Committee at Oman Astronomical Society, said a Superior Conjunction marks the point in Venus orbit where it is farthest from Earth, at an estimated distance of 255.8 million kilometers.

“In this celestial arrangement, the order is Earth, the Sun, and then Venus, placing the planet on the opposite side of the Sun from our view”, she said.

Al Hinai noted that after shining prominently as a morning star for much of 2025, Venus, the third brightest planet in our Solar System, began fading from view in late November as it moved closer to the Sun’s glare, according to Times of Oman.

The Venus is now at its closest apparent proximity to the solar disk, rendering it unobservable to the naked eye or standard telescopes. She said that following the conjunction, Venus will gradually move westward away from the Sun.

Mars Superior Conjunction

Meanwhile, Mars appears from the opposite side of the Sun, creating a rare and striking scene of two planets approaching near-coincident Superior Conjunctions.

Mars will be at Superior Conjunction on January 9, 2026, according to EarthSky.org.

The MilkyWay website further said that the planet Venus orbits one step inward from Earth around the sun. Mars orbits one step outward.

And if you miss the Venus and Mars Super Conjunctions, don’t worry. The planet Mercury will be in Super Conjunction on January 21, 2026.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic