Google claims “13K faster than Supercomputer” Quantum computing breakthrough

In a major breakthrough, Google has claimed its Willow quantum computing chip can crack algorithm and complex equations 13,000 times faster than the finest supercomputer available today

Google tried to run the out-of-order time correlator (OTOC) algorithm, calling it Quantum Echoes on its Willow quantum chip.

Quantum Echoes can be useful in learning the structure of systems in nature, from molecules to magnets to black holes, and Google demonstrated it runs 13,000 times faster on Willow than the best classical algorithm on one of the world’s fastest supercomputers.

What is Quantum Computing?

This new paradigm is different from supercomputers in that it uses quantum bits or qubits, which exist in multiple states at the same time.

In quantum computing, a qubit is a basic unit of quantum information that can take on richer states that extend beyond just 0 and 1.

Google's quantum computers work by manipulating qubits in an orchestrated fashion that it calls quantum algorithms.

Google's Quantum Supremacy

Google quantum computers were the first to demonstrate a computational task in which they outperformed the fastest supercomputers in 2019 when a Google AI team achieved sort of " quantum supremacy " by developing a new 54-qubit processor named "Sycamore" that is comprised of fast, high-fidelity quantum logic gates in order to perform the benchmark testing.

A team of Chinese researchers had in 2022 claimed to have replicated the performance of Google's Sycamore quantum computer using traditional hardware. The Chinese researchers used a system comprised of 512 GPUs to complete the same calculation developed by Google to demonstrate it had passed the quantum supremacy milestone back in 2019.

The latest breakthrough as announced by Google is the first visible signs that quantum computing may finally be reaching the real world application stage.

Interestingly, the United Nations (UN) too is keeping a close watch on the latest development. The UN has even announced 2025 as the International Year of Quantum Science.

