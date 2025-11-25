Malaysia next to ban social media for users under 16

Tuesday November 25, 2025

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia is the latest country to impose ban social media for the users less than 16 years of age.

According to news agency Reuters, Malaysia plans to ban social media for users under the age of 16 starting from 2026.

The country’s Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the government was reviewing mechanisms used to impose age restrictions for social media use in Australia and other countries.

The other countries planning to restrict social media use for children included France, Spain, Italy, Denmark and Greece. These countries are jointly testing a template for an age verification app.

Indonesia had in January announced to set a minimum age for social media users, but later issued a less stringent regulation requiring tech platforms to filter negative content and impose stronger age verification measures

In a related move, Japan's Toyoake City has decided to limit the daily use of smartphones.

Toyoake City’s decision to cap the mobile phone use, however, is not the first in Japan. In 2020, western Kagawa region in the country issued a first-of-its kind ordinance calling for children to be limited to an hour a day of gaming during the week, and 90 minutes during school holidays.

The impact of social media on children's health and safety have become a growing global concern, with companies including TikTok, Snapchat, Google and Meta Platforms — the operator of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp — facing lawsuits in the United States for their role in fueling a mental health crisis.

