Vidarbha taxi driver's son Azharuddin clears 2019 Civil Services Exams

Wednesday August 5, 2020 5:49 PM, ummid.com News Network

Azharuddin Quazi UPSC

[Azharuddin Quazi with his father Zahiruddin Quazi and mother Meraj.]

2019 UPSC Civil Services Exam Result: Bringing laurels to people of Yavatmal, Azharuddin Quazi has successfully cracked the 2019 UPSC Civil Sevices/IAS/IPS exams result of which was declared Tuesday.

Azharuddin Quazi secured 315th rank in the list of 829 candidates from all across India who cleared the important exam this year.

Azharuddin Quazi is the son of Zahiruddin Quazi, a taxi driver in Yavatmal area of the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.

Before appearing for the Civil Services Exams, Azharuddin graduated in Commerce from Yavatmal and got selected as a Probationary Officer in Corporation Bank where he served for 6 years.

Azharuddin's father is non-matriculate. But, his mother Meraj, despite being only Class 10 pass, focused on providing quality education to her children.

    Azhardudin has three siblings including one who has completed MBBS, second is Chemical Engineer and third a Lawyer. Azharduddin himself is a National Colour Holder in Handball.

    The UPSC result this year has thrown a number of rags to riches stories. Besides the success story of Pradeep Singh - the Civil Sevices Exam IAS Topper 2019 who is a farmer's son, there are a number of others who cracked the coveted exams despite facing challenges in their life.

    The inspiring success story and interview of Firoj Alam is also doing the round. Firoj Alam is currently working as a Police Constable in Delhi. He worked hard to prepare himself for the important exam and finally cleared it this year. Firoj Alam secured 645th rank in the list of 829 who passed the IAS exam this year.

    Along with Azharuddin and Firoz Alam, as many as 42 Muslims from various parts of India have cleared the 2019 Civil Services Exams.

