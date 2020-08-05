logo
Once a Sipahi with Delhi Police, Firoz Alam cracks Civil Services exams

Firoz Alam has secured 645th rank in the list of 829 who have been declared successful by the Union Public Service Commission

Wednesday August 5, 2020 6:13 PM, ummid.com News Network

Firoz Alam IAS

[Firoz Alam has secured 645th rank in the list of 829 who have been declared successful by the Union Public Service Commission (Photo: Firoz Alam)]

UPSC Civil Services IAS Exam 2019: Registering a remarkable success, Firoz Alam, a Constable with Delhi Police, found a place among 829 lucky candidates who have cracked the 2019 Civil Services Exams result of which was declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Tuesday.

Firoz Alam has secured 645th rank in the list of 829 who have been declared successful by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Firoz Alam had appeared for the IAS exams for five times before but without success. He however cleared the exam in his 6th attempt.

A resident of Pilkhuwa, Uttar Pradesh, Firoz Alam had passed 12th board exam from Marwad Inter College. He completed his graduation from Rana Degree College Pilkhuwa before getting recruitment in Delhi Police as a Sipahi.

Interestingly, Firoz Alam is not the only one from Delhi Police making it to the coveted team of Indian civil servants. Besides him, five other aspirants from the Delhi Police family have cleared the 2019 Civil Services exam

    Apart from Firoz, Vishakha Yadav, daughter of ASI Raj Kumar posted in Dwarka district, and Navneet Mann, the daughter of Inspector Sukhdev Singh Mann posted with the vigilance unit, have secured 6th and 33rd all-India rank, respectively.

    The UPSC result this year has thrown a number of rags to riches stories. Besides the success story of Pradeep Singh - the Civil Sevices Exam IAS Topper 2019 who is a farmer's son, there are a number of others who cracked the coveted exams despite facing challenges in their life.

    The inspiring success story and interview of Azharuddin Quazi is also doing the round. Azharuddin Quazi is son of a taxi driver in Vidarbha area of Maharashtra. He cleared the IAS 2019 exam securing 315th rank.

    Besides, Azharuddin and Firoz Alam, as many as 40 Muslims from different parts of India have cleared the 2019 UPSC Final Exams.

