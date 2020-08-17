DTE Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Diploma Admission 2020 Process Starts

DTE Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Diploma Admission 2020-21: Online registration of the students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Post SCC Diploma Courses in Engineering/Technology has started on the official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in from today i.e. August 17, 2020.
The last date of application and document verification is August 27, 2020.
Students should note that the last date of online application and document verification is August 27, 2020 up to 05:00 pm.
Other details regarding CAP round will be published later. DTE Maharashtra has however released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round ADMISSIONS 2019-20 and 2018-19 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.
Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma admission are conducted in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
DTE Maharashtrda DSD admission normally starts in June. This year however it has been delayed due to Coronavirus pandemic.
The DTE asked all FCs to maintaing Corona guidelines during admission process.
