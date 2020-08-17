logo
DTE Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Diploma Admission 2020 Process Starts

Students should note that the last date of online application and document verification for DTE DSD20 is August 27, 2020 up to 05:00 pm

Monday August 17, 2020 7:48 PM, ummid.com News Network

DTE DSD20 Admission

DTE Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Diploma Admission 2020-21: Online registration of the students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Post SCC Diploma Courses in Engineering/Technology has started on the official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in from today i.e. August 17, 2020.

The last date of application and document verification is August 27, 2020.

Steps to apply for DTE Maharashtra Direct 2nd Yr Diploma Admission 2020

  1. Click here to go to the official website: dsd20.dtemaharashtra.org.
  2. Click on "Candidate New Registration".
  3. Read the given instructions carefully and complete the Online Application Form.
  4. Upload Qualification Details, Photos, Payment and other details.
  5. Take the printout of the completed application form and submit at nearest FC.

Students should note that the last date of online application and document verification is August 27, 2020 up to 05:00 pm.

Important Dates

Online Registration: From August 17 to 27, 2020.

Display of the Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: August 20, 2020.

Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: From August 31 to Sept 02, 2020.

Display of the Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: Sept 04, 2020

DSD20 CAP Round

Other details regarding CAP round will be published later. DTE Maharashtra has however released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round ADMISSIONS 2019-20 and 2018-19 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.

Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma admission are conducted in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.

DTE Maharashtrda DSD admission normally starts in June. This year however it has been delayed due to Coronavirus pandemic.

The DTE asked all FCs to maintaing Corona guidelines during admission process.

