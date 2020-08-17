Kerala detects highest-ever Covid surge on Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: The daily number of new Covid positive cases continues to rise in Kerala with Monday recording the highest ever spike with 1,725 new cases.
At present, the Covid positive cases stand at 15,890 while 30,029 have recovered.
In a press release, State Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said the number of local Covid infected-persons stood at 1,572 and the Thiruvananthapuram district continues to be a hot spot with 461 new cases, of which 435 were local infected persons.
She informed that there were 1,64,029 people under observation at various centres and homes which includes 13,697 at hospitals.
At present, there are 571 hot spots in the state.
Recently, a section of the railway employees put up a notice demanding testing after two of them tested positive.
Also, more inmates in the Thiruvananthapuram Central Jail turned positive with their number touching 477.
With the festival of Onam round the corner, fears are being raised about things going from bad to worse.
In the month of August, the daily average number of new cases is reaching the 1,000 mark.
Kerala recorded highest ever Corona cases on the day when Covid-19 cases crossed 26 lakh mark in India.
India's novel coronavirus tally crossed the 26-lakh mark on Monday with 57,981 new cases in 24 hours, while the death toll climbed to 50,921 with 941 more fatalities, said the Health Ministry.
