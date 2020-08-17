NEET 2020, JEE Main 2020 not to be postponed: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India Monday dismissed a petition seeking postponement of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 exams.
Both the exams are scheduled to be held in September 2020.
Eleven students from as many states had pleaded to the Supreme Court seeking postponement of the two exams - one held for first year admission in medical and other for engineering courses.
While dismissing the petiton the Supreme Court said the postponement will put students’ career in peril.
"We have taken note of assurance by the authorities that the exams will be held with adequate precautions", SC said.
Considering the prevailing situation where one sees the Corona curve in India on upward march, and reports of positive cases and deaths coming from almost all states of the country, students had demanded rescheduling and postponement of NEET UG 2020 and JEE Main 2020.
The students' petition, filed through advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, has also sought direction to the authorities to increase the number of examination centres for these exams.
"Conducting the aforesaid examination across India at such perilous time, is nothing else but putting lives of lakhs of young students (including petitioners herein) at utmost risk and danger of disease and death", the petition said.
NEET UG 2020 was originally slated to be held in May and JEE Main 2020 was scheduled in April. Both the exams were however deferred, first to July and later to September, due to the emergency health situation.
As per the new schedule issued by Nationa Testing Agency (NTA), JEE (Main) April 2020 is to be held from September 1-6, while NEET UG 2020 exam is fixed for September 13.
Following the SC order, NTA is now expected to release JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 Admit Card in the next few days.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Bahrain sues woman seen breaking Hindu idols in viral video
Iran slams UAE-Israel "Peace Deal"
Also Read
A day after deal with UAE, Israel asked to choose between peace and conflict
West Bank annexation suspended as UAE, Israel become 'friends'
Rise of BJP and Socio Political Status of Indian Muslims
New Challenges and Way Forward for Indian Muslims
Indian Muslims in 73rd year of Independence
Time to Introspect, not Mourn for Indian Muslims
Kamala Harris's Indian and African-Jamaican heritages create American dream
Kamala Harris is Biden's pick for US Vice President
Pakistan PM cosies up to Turkey, Army chief to Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia-Pakistan ties strain again, this time over Kashmir
India Corona Update Today: 63,489 new cases take total to over 25 lakh
Maharashtra records one Corona death every 4 mins, 526 new cases each hr
Deeper Look: How Muslim rulers aided and built Hindu temples
Handover Jagannath Temple to Buddhists to 'undo past wrongs'
How US lost Southeast Asia to China
China has replaced India in Bangladesh: Expert
As anger ruled Bengaluru, Muslims form human chain to protect temple
Two die in police firing in Bengaluru after violent protests over FB post