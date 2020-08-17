logo
NEET 2020, JEE Main 2020 not to be postponed: Supreme Court

Monday August 17, 2020 2:23 PM, ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India Monday dismissed a petition seeking postponement of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 exams.

Both the exams are scheduled to be held in September 2020.

Eleven students from as many states had pleaded to the Supreme Court seeking postponement of the two exams - one held for first year admission in medical and other for engineering courses.

While dismissing the petiton the Supreme Court said the postponement will put students’ career in peril.

"We have taken note of assurance by the authorities that the exams will be held with adequate precautions", SC said.

Considering the prevailing situation where one sees the Corona curve in India on upward march, and reports of positive cases and deaths coming from almost all states of the country, students had demanded rescheduling and postponement of NEET UG 2020 and JEE Main 2020.

The students' petition, filed through advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, has also sought direction to the authorities to increase the number of examination centres for these exams.

"Conducting the aforesaid examination across India at such perilous time, is nothing else but putting lives of lakhs of young students (including petitioners herein) at utmost risk and danger of disease and death", the petition said.

NEET 2020, JEE Main 2020 date

NEET UG 2020 was originally slated to be held in May and JEE Main 2020 was scheduled in April. Both the exams were however deferred, first to July and later to September, due to the emergency health situation.

As per the new schedule issued by Nationa Testing Agency (NTA), JEE (Main) April 2020 is to be held from September 1-6, while NEET UG 2020 exam is fixed for September 13.

Following the SC order, NTA is now expected to release JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 Admit Card in the next few days.

