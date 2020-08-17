logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Education & Career

Students wait for JEE Main 2020 Admit Card while seeking its postponement

JEE Main Admit Card besides other details also mentions the name and address of JEE Main Exam centre

Monday August 17, 2020 12:00 PM, ummid.com News Network

JEE Main Admit Card

JEE Main 2020 Admit Card: Hundreds of thousands of Class 12 students are looking at National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the JEE Main 2020 Admit Card while also waiting for the Supreme Court order on a bacth of petition seeking its postponement.

JEE Main 2020 was originally scheduled in April. It was however postponed and rescheduled in September because of Coronavirus pandemic.

As per the new schedule issued by Nationa Testing Agency (NTA), JEE (Main) April 2020 is to be held from September 1-6, while NEET UG 2020 exam is fixed for September 13.

However as Coronavirus fury in India ceases to die down, students are demanding JEE Main, and also NEET 2020, to be postponed and rescheduled to some other date.

SC Petition on JEE Main, NEET

Besides raising their demands through different fora, 11 students from as many states have also filed a petition in the Supreme Court of Indian demanding the postponement of the two important entrance exams - one held for first year admission in Medical Courses, and the other, conducted for first year admission in Engineering courses at IIT, NIT and other engineering colleges.

Assuming that the NTA wil not postpone the JEE Main and NEET and conduct the exams as per the announced schedule, the Admit Card for both the exams should have been released by now.

JEE Main Admit Card

JEE Main Admit Card besides other details like a student's name, address and photograph, also mentions the name and address of JEE Main Exam centre.

JEE Main Exam centres are normally located in different cities and metroes, normally located 100 to 150 kms away from a student's place of residence. Once the JEE Main Admit Card, and for that matter NEET 2020 Admit Card, are released students will be able to locate the name and address of their exam centres.

The faraway exam centres have another problem for the students as public transport is currently suspended because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Against this backdrop, if JEE Main and NEET are not postponed, then how students will reach the exam centres in the absence of public transport is something which the government must look at before taking any decision.

Before the previous exams, NTA had released the list of JEE Main exam centres well in advance. Students were also given an option to select the nearest exam centre of their choice while filling the application form. However, students will not be able to know their exam centre unless and untill the JEE Main 2020 admit card, Hall Ticket, is released by the NTA.

The students meanwhile are advised to regularly visit JEE Main official website jeemain.nic.in for the latest update regarding the Admit Card download and other latest news.

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo