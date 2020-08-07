Students from 11 states in SC with demand to postpone JEE Main, NEET UG

[With memes like above, videos and appeals to the PM and HRD Ministry #SaveJEE_NEETstudentsPM trended on Twitter all through the day Thursday. (Image: Twitter)]
NEET UG JEE Main 2020: Eleven students from as many states have Thursday moved to the Supreme Court of India with a demand to postpone and reschedule NEET UG 2020 and JEE Main 2020 in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.
NEET UG 2020 was originally slated to be held in May and JEE Main 2020 was scheduled in April. Both the exams were however deferred, first to July and later to September, due to the emergency health situation.
Considering the prevailing situation where one sees the Corona curve in India on upward march, and reports of positive cases and deaths coming from almost all states of the country, students are now again demanding rescheduling and postponement of NEET UG 2020 and JEE Main 2020.
NEET UG is entrance exam for medical admission and JEE Main is entrance exam for engineering admission. The two exams are held after 12th results are declared.
As per the new schedule issued by Nationa Testing Agency (NTA), JEE (Main) April 2020 is to be held from September 1-6, while NEET UG 2020 exam is fixed for September 13.
According to the news agency PTI, the students' petition, filed through advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, has also sought direction to the authorities to increase the number of examination centres for these exams.
"Conducting the aforesaid examination across India at such perilous time, is nothing else but putting lives of lakhs of young students (including petitioners herein) at utmost risk and danger of disease and death", the petition said.
"The best recourse at this stage can be to wait for some more time, let COVID-19 crisis subside and then only conduct these exams, in order to save lives of the students and their parents," the plea said.
"While deciding to conduct the aforesaid JEE (Main) April-2020 and NEET UG-2020 exams in the month of September, 2020, the respondents (NTA and others) have overlooked that many states have refused to allow conducting of any professional or non-professional exams in their states at this stage and hence the same is likely to cause unimaginable harassment to the petitioners and other similarly situated students," it said.
The petition has also alleged that the concerned authorities have ignored the plight of lakhs of students from Bihar, Assam and north eastern states, which are presently reeling under flood, and conducting either online or offline exams in such places may not be possible.
Besides figthing their case in the Supreme Court, students are also running online campaign to highlight their plights. While #SaveJEE_NEETstudentsPM trended on Twitter all through the day Thursday, appeals have been issued for a new campaign under the hash tag #ModijiPotponeJEENEET which will start Friday afternoon.
Also Read
