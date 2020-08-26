Another teen raped, killed in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh): A 17-year-old girl, whose mutilated body was found near a village in Lakhimpur Kheri district was also raped, police has confirmed. This is the second rape and murder of a teenage girl in this district in the past 10 days.
The confirmation came late on Tuesday after the body was recovered the same morning.
The police had initially said the girl appeared to have been killed with a sharp weapon and that she had sustained injuries to her neck. The body was found near a dried-up pond, around 200 metres from her village.
SP Satendar Kumar said: "The post-mortem report has confirmed rape. We are making all possible efforts to identify and arrest the accused. We hope to make a breakthrough soon."
According to the relatives of the girl, she had left home on Monday to visit a neighbouring town to fill up a scholarship form. However, when she did not return the family informed the police.
"I really do not know what to say or whom to suspect. She left around 8.30 a.m. on Monday. We do not suspect anyone," her uncle told reporters.
On August 15, a 13-year-old girl was raped and killed. Her body was found in a sugarcane field that belongs to one of the accused. Two men from her village have been arrested.
Her father alleged his daughter had been strangled, and had her eyes gouged out and her tongue cut off.
The police, however, said the post-mortem report, which was released a day later, did not show her eyes had been gouged or that her tongue was cut out. The police said the autopsy did mention rape and strangulation.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Karbala: How a Political Skirmish became Religious
Tarique Garden crash: Death toll 13, 4-yr-old miraculous survivor
Prashant Bhushan sticks to his tweets, SC reserves ruling
Also Read
'My bona fide belief': Prashant Bhushan not to apologise in SC over Tweets
Launched this day in 1995, 7mn copies of Windows 95 were sold in few weeks
Suha Arafat apologizes to UAE over Palestinians' protest
IIT Bombay confers degrees on 'student avatars'
Gujarat is reporting over 1100 Covid cases daily since August 1
Maharashtra records 329 Covid deaths in last 24 hrs, Cases cross 7L mark
India Coronavirus count crosses 30 lakh mark Sunday
Tablighi Jamaat: Read how Media underreported, suppressed the Bombay HC ruling
BD tries to resurrect old bogey of Love Jihad after Shalini's marriage with Faisal
Muharram 2020 Moon spotted; India, Pakistan, Bangladesh ring in Islamic New Year 1442H
Muharram 2020 Moon: Saudi Arabia Calendar switches to Islamic New Year 1442H