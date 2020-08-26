logo
NEET UG Sept 2020 Admit Card released, Download here

NEET 2020 will be held on Sunday September 13, 2020 though students are demanding its postponement

Wednesday August 26, 2020 2:32 PM, ummid.com News Network

NEET Admit Card

NEET 2020 Admit Card: The candidates who are seeking admission in various medical and para-medical courses and have registered for National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 can download now their Admit Card from the NEET official website ntaneet.nic.in.

According to the NEET schedule released by National Testing Agency (NTA), NEET 2020 will be held on Sunday September 13, 2020, though students are demanding its postponement.

Steps to download NEET UG Admit Card

  1. Click here to go to the official website: ntaneet.nic.in.
  2. Click on green tab on Home Page marked with "Download Admit Card".
  3. Enter Application no. Date of birth and other details.
  4. Click on submit button.
  5. Click on the appropriate link to download NEET admit card.

Candidates should check that their name, date of birth and NEET Exam centre and other details are correctly printed on the admit card. In case of any error candidates should immediately contact NTA.

NEET 2020 Date and Time

"The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) 2020 scheduled on13.09.2020 (Sunday) from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA)", the agency said in an official notification released Thursday.

The NTA had earlier released the admit card of JEE Main 2020. Union Education Minister claimedn more that 80 per cent students have already downloaded JEE Main admit card.

The SC had earlier refused to direct NTA to establish NEET EXam centre in Middle East and other countries. The NTA released the NEET and JEE Main admit cards despite a huge demand to postpone the two exams in the wake of Coronavirus.

NEET Mock Test

Students appearing for NEET can in the meantime use the NEET Mock Test to become familiar with the exam and question pattern.

"Students set to appear for exams by National Testing Agency can now take mock tests on their newly launched mobile app", NTA said.

"The ‘National Test Abhyas’ app has been developed by NTA to enable candidates to take mock tests for upcoming exams such as JEE Main, NEET under the NTA’s purview", NTA said.

"The app has been launched to facilitate candidates’ access to high quality mock tests in the safety and comfort of their homes since there was a demand for making up the loss to students due to closure of educational institutions and NTA’s Test-Practice Centers (TPCs) because of the continuing lockdown", NTA said.

