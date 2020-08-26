Realme C12: Gaming Smartphone that Fits Your Budget

New Delhi: Expanding its affordable smartphone portfolio, handset maker Realme has launched a C12 device, with a massive 6000mAh battery and premium features for the price-conscious India market.
The Realme C12 is available in one variant which is (3GB+32GB) priced at Rs 8,999 (in less than 10000 price segment) and comes in two colour options -- Power Blue and Power Silver. The USP is a 6000mAh battery along with impressive design at the back in a budget.
Let us see how the device fares that house a three-card slot (dual SIM+ MicroSD) and can support up to 256GB memory.
There are several budget smartphones out there and Realme C12 enters the fray with an attractive design, massive battery and decent performance.
The device features a 13MP AI triple square-shaped camera module at the top left corner of the back along with LED flash and a fingerprint sensor neatly situated in the top centre which worked well.
The rear camera setup also includes a 2MP monochrome sensor and a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens.
The device offers additional features such as chroma boost, portrait mode, black and white mode and slow-motion video recording.
The smartphone did produce some good pictures but lacked sharpness especially with the indoor ones.
When recording the slow-motion videos, the device produced better quality videos.
The device houses the power button and the volume rocker on the right side while the SIM and microSD card tray is on the left side.
At the bottom, the device houses a micro-USB charging port, primary microphone and speaker, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The Realme C12 is equipped with a 6.5-inch touchscreen smooth HD+fullscreen (720x1,600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio.
On the front, the device comes with a teardrop notch at the top of the display which houses the camera. The brightness of the display worked well in both low and sharp light conditions.
It has a 5MP in-display selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture and provides multiple functions such as the AI beauty mode and portrait mode.
The front camera also supports a "Panoselfie" mode, enabling users to take wider selfies.
The Realme C12 smartphone packs MediaTek Helio G35 SoC processor and is powered by the LPDDR4X RAM and comes with Realme own UI. It runs Android 10 operating system (OS).
Along with a massive battery, the smartphone also supports reverse charging. On normal usage, it lasted for nearly two days on a single charge.
Gaming enthusiasts, kindly note that while playing PUBG mobile and Asphalt 9: Legends, the device worked well in basic settings. We didn't face any lag and the quality of graphics was just okay at this price point.
Also, basic daily tasks went smooth.
Realme C12 comes with a massive battery and premium features to give some tough competition in the under Rs 10,000 segment.
The youth who are looking to buy a good budget gaming smartphone, this device may fulfil their expectations.
Karbala: How a Political Skirmish became Religious
Tarique Garden crash: Death toll 13, 4-yr-old miraculous survivor
Prashant Bhushan sticks to his tweets, SC reserves ruling
