Corona Update: Karnataka registers near 10K new cases in past 24 hrs

Andhra Pradesh is the third worst-affected after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu in terms of number of cases

Thursday August 27, 2020 11:39 PM, IANS

Bengaluru: With the detection of 9,386 new cases in the last 24 hours, Karnataka has recorded the highest single-day spike which took its Covid-19 tally to 3.09 lakh, Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said on Thursday.

For the second time, Bengaluru reported more than 3,000 cases at 3,357, lifting the city's tally to 1.18 lakh, out of which 35,989 are active cases.

Among other places, Mysuru accounted for 895 infections, followed by Ballari (550), Davangere (391), Hassan (334), Belagavi (318), Shivamogga (306) and Dakshina Kannada (297).

Meanwhile, 141 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, raising the statewide toll to 5,232.

Despite the rising infections, the southern state has been regularly witnessing steady recoveries. On Thursday, 7,866 people were discharged from the hospital, raising the total number of recoveries to 2.19 lakh.

Of the 3.09 lakh cases, 84,987 are active while 747 are in the ICU.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday witnessed the worst-ever single day spike of 75,760 Covid cases that has ever been recorded by any country. It pushed the national tally to 33,10,234 while the toll breached the 60,000 mark with 1,017 more fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Out of the total 33,10,234 cases, 7,25,991 are active cases; 25,23,771 people have recovered from the deadly virus while a total of 60,472 have died due to the pandemic, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said.

With 56,013 recoveries in a day, the recovery rate stood at 76.24 per cent while the fatality rate was 1.83 per cent.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit with a total of 7,18,711 cases and 23,089 deaths. Tamil Nadu is at the second spot with 3,97,261 cases and 6,839 deaths. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar followed.

