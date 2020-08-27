Corona Update: Karnataka registers near 10K new cases in past 24 hrs

Bengaluru: With the detection of 9,386 new cases in the last 24 hours, Karnataka has recorded the highest single-day spike which took its Covid-19 tally to 3.09 lakh, Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said on Thursday.
For the second time, Bengaluru reported more than 3,000 cases at 3,357, lifting the city's tally to 1.18 lakh, out of which 35,989 are active cases.
Among other places, Mysuru accounted for 895 infections, followed by Ballari (550), Davangere (391), Hassan (334), Belagavi (318), Shivamogga (306) and Dakshina Kannada (297).
Meanwhile, 141 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, raising the statewide toll to 5,232.
Despite the rising infections, the southern state has been regularly witnessing steady recoveries. On Thursday, 7,866 people were discharged from the hospital, raising the total number of recoveries to 2.19 lakh.
Of the 3.09 lakh cases, 84,987 are active while 747 are in the ICU.
Meanwhile, India on Thursday witnessed the worst-ever single day spike of 75,760 Covid cases that has ever been recorded by any country. It pushed the national tally to 33,10,234 while the toll breached the 60,000 mark with 1,017 more fatalities in the last 24 hours.
Out of the total 33,10,234 cases, 7,25,991 are active cases; 25,23,771 people have recovered from the deadly virus while a total of 60,472 have died due to the pandemic, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said.
With 56,013 recoveries in a day, the recovery rate stood at 76.24 per cent while the fatality rate was 1.83 per cent.
Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit with a total of 7,18,711 cases and 23,089 deaths. Tamil Nadu is at the second spot with 3,97,261 cases and 6,839 deaths. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar followed.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Karbala: How a Political Skirmish became Religious
Two mobile numbers that revealed Rhea Chakraborty's dark secrets
Also Read
Bollywood, Dubai and Cricket, RVS Mani smells deeper connection in Sushant death
Prashant Bhushan sticks to his tweets, SC reserves ruling
'My bona fide belief': Prashant Bhushan not to apologise in SC over Tweets
Instead of releasing GST dues, Modi govt asks states to borrow from RBI
Karnataka State Law University final semester exams postponed
Postpone or Hold NEET, JEE Main: India split
NEET, JEE Postpone: CMs of non-BJP ruled states may approach Supreme Court
NEET UG Sept 2020 Admit Card released, Download here
Coronavirus count in India crosses 32 lakh
Gujarat Coronavirus tally crosses 90K mark, death toll nears 3K
Karnataka Covid count surges past 3L mark, death toll over 5K
Tablighi Jamaat : 16 more foreign nationals get bail
Tablighi Jamaat: Read how Media underreported, suppressed the Bombay HC ruling
Launched this day in 1995, 7mn copies of Windows 95 were sold in few weeks
Muharram 2020 Moon spotted; India, Pakistan, Bangladesh ring in Islamic New Year 1442H
Muharram 2020 Moon: Saudi Arabia Calendar switches to Islamic New Year 1442H