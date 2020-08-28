New Delhi: In yet another decision that strengthens faith in judiciary, Delhi High Court Friday imposed ban on the broadcast of Sudarashan TV channel's inflammatory and communal show targeting Muslims and Jamia Millia Islamia.
The order to ban airing of the show is passed by a single-Bench of Justice Navin Chavla in an urgent hearing on a plea filed by some students of Jamia Millia Islamia.
Arguing for the petitioners, Advocate Shadan Farasat had sought a ban on the program scheduled to be aired at 08 pm today after its promo created a huge uproar.
Sudarshan TV, in the promo anchored by its Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke, was seen raising questions on the entry of Muslims into the bureaucracy through the UPSC exam.
Chavhanke had also tweeted the promo tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS on August 25, and it has been viewed more than a million times.
Terming Muslims "intruders" into the bureaucracy, he also questioned how members of the community are clearing the prestigious civil services exam in large numbers. He referred to students of Jamia's Residential Coaching Academy as "Jihadis of Jamia" and created the hashtag UPSC_Jihad.
Ironically, Sudarshan TV aired the inflammatory promo totally ignoring the fact that thirty students who had received training at Jamia's Residential Coaching Academy cleared the UPSC civil services exam of 2019. Almost 50 of them are non-Muslims.
The tweet had drawn a flak from Twiteratis with many demanding the suspension of his account and registration of an FIR.
On the other hand, Jamia Millia Islamia had on Thursday written to the Education Ministry, informing it about the issue and requesting it to take appropriate action.
In its communication, Jamia Millia Islamia had said that Sudarshan TV has not only tried to tarnish the image of the university and a particular community but that of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) also.
