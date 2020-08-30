Africa Covid-19 count nears 1.23 million; death toll tops 29,000

Addis Ababa: The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) on Saturday said that the number of positive Covid-19 cases across the African continent has reached 1,228,971 amid rapid spread of the virus in a few African countries.
The Africa CDC, noting that five African countries account for about 72 per cent of all Covid-19 infections in the continent, also stressed that the death toll from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic rose to 29,087 on Saturday, Xinhua reported.
The African Union (AU) Commission's specialized healthcare agency also said that some 960,926 people who were infected with Covid-19 had recovered across the continent so far.
Amid the rapid spread of the virus across the continent, South Africa alone accounts for about 50 per cent of all Covid-19 infections in the continent, followed by Egypt which has eight percent of all Covid-19 infections in the continent, the Africa CDC said earlier this week.
According to the Africa CDC, the southern Africa region is the most affected area in terms of confirmed cases, followed by northern Africa and western Africa regions.
Meanwhile, Global Covid-19 deaths surpassed 840,000 on Saturday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.
With total Covid-19 cases around the world reaching 24,892,543, the death toll worldwide rose to 840,341, the CSSE data showed, Xinhua reported.
The US reported the most Covid-19 cases and deaths, which stood at 5,958,486 and 182,711 respectively, accounting for more than one fifth of the global death toll. Brazil recorded 3,846,153 cases and 120,262 deaths, second only to the United States.
Other countries with over 30,000 fatalities include Mexico, India, Britain, Italy and France.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Karbala: How a Political Skirmish became Religious
No regular classes, but students can visit schools: MHA
Also Read
No permission needed for inter/intra-state travel, movement of goods: MHA
Delhi HC bans Sudarshan TV Show derogatory to Jamia Millia Islamia
'UPSC Image at Stake': Jamia Millia seeks action against Sudarshan TV
Instead of releasing GST dues, Modi govt asks states to borrow from RBI
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigns
States can reschedule but can't cancel final year exams: SC
Postpone or Hold NEET, JEE Main: India split
Maharashtra registers over 16K new Covid cases, Pune Corona count past 2L mark
Gujarat adds 1,282 new Corona cases Saturday, Count jumps to 93,883
India Covid Update: 76,472 new cases, 1,021 deaths in last 24 hours
Foreign Tablighi Jamaat Members Filling Coffers of PM Cares Fund
Tablighi Jamaat : 16 more foreign nationals get bail
Tablighi Jamaat: Read how Media underreported, suppressed the Bombay HC ruling
Prashant Bhushan sticks to his tweets, SC reserves ruling
'My bona fide belief': Prashant Bhushan not to apologise in SC over Tweets
Muharram 2020 Moon spotted; India, Pakistan, Bangladesh ring in Islamic New Year 1442H
Muharram 2020 Moon: Saudi Arabia Calendar switches to Islamic New Year 1442H