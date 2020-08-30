logo
Africa Covid-19 count nears 1.23 million; death toll tops 29,000

Some 960,926 people who were infected with Covid-19 in the African continent had recovered across the continent so far

Sunday August 30, 2020 6:10 AM, IANS

Africa Corona update

Addis Ababa: The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) on Saturday said that the number of positive Covid-19 cases across the African continent has reached 1,228,971 amid rapid spread of the virus in a few African countries.

The Africa CDC, noting that five African countries account for about 72 per cent of all Covid-19 infections in the continent, also stressed that the death toll from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic rose to 29,087 on Saturday, Xinhua reported.

The African Union (AU) Commission's specialized healthcare agency also said that some 960,926 people who were infected with Covid-19 had recovered across the continent so far.

South Africa, Egypt Corona update

Amid the rapid spread of the virus across the continent, South Africa alone accounts for about 50 per cent of all Covid-19 infections in the continent, followed by Egypt which has eight percent of all Covid-19 infections in the continent, the Africa CDC said earlier this week.

According to the Africa CDC, the southern Africa region is the most affected area in terms of confirmed cases, followed by northern Africa and western Africa regions.

Global Covid 19 update

Meanwhile, Global Covid-19 deaths surpassed 840,000 on Saturday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

With total Covid-19 cases around the world reaching 24,892,543, the death toll worldwide rose to 840,341, the CSSE data showed, Xinhua reported.

The US reported the most Covid-19 cases and deaths, which stood at 5,958,486 and 182,711 respectively, accounting for more than one fifth of the global death toll. Brazil recorded 3,846,153 cases and 120,262 deaths, second only to the United States.

Other countries with over 30,000 fatalities include Mexico, India, Britain, Italy and France.

