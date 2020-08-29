No permission needed for inter/intra-state travel, movement of goods: MHA

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday said that there shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods, and no separate permission/ e-permit will be required for such movements during Unlock 4.
"State/ UT Governments shall not impose any local lockdown (State/ District/ sub-division/City/ village level), outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the central government", the MHA said in a statement.
Emphasizing on the adherence of national directives for Covid-19 management, the MHA said national directives for COVID-19 management shall continue to be followed throughout the country, with a view to ensure social distancing.
"Shops will need to maintain adequate physical distancing among customers. MHA will monitor the effective implementation of National Directives", added the statement.
The Centre also emphasized on the use of Aarogya Setu mobile application and urged people to continue its usage.
For the vulnerable section of the population, the MHA said, "vulnerable persons, i.e., persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, are advised to stay at home, except for essential requirements and for health purposes."
