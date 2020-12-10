Kerala NEET UG 2020 2nd Allotment Today - Direct Link

KEAM Kerala NEET UG 2020 Second Phase Counselling: Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE Kerala) is set to publish on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in today i.e. Thursday Dec 10 2nd Phase of Allotment to MBBS, BDS, Agriculture, Veterinary, Forestry, Fisheries courses and First Phase of allotment to Ayurveda, Homoeo courses.
CEE Kerala had earlier said that the second phase allotment to MBBS, BDS, and Agriculture, Veterinary, Forestry and Fisheries courses, and first phase allotment to Ayurveda, Homeo courses will be published on the KEAM official website www.cee.kerala.gov.in on 10.12.2020 on the basis of options received up to 11.00 am on 09.12.2020.
"Candidates who receive allotment in 2nd phase shall have to take a printout of their allotment memo and remit the fee / balance fee payable to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, at any of the Head Post Offices in Kerala or by way of Online Payment on any date from 11.12.2020 to 15.12.2020, 3 pm", CEE Kerala said.
Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE Kerala) had started through its official website cee.kerala.gov.in Option Registration and Confirmation related to the 2nd Phase of Allotment to MBBS, BDS, Agriculture, Veterinary, Forestry, Fisheries courses and First Phase of allotment to Ayurveda, Homoeo courses from December 5. The last date of doing so was December 9.
Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE Kerala) had published on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in on November 20 First Phase of KEAM 2020 Seat Allotment result for the students who are seeking admission in MBBS / BDS and other courses.
Kerala UG NEET First allotment was scheduled to be published on Nov 16. However, last date of option entry was extended till Nov 19 and release of first allotment result was rescheduled to Nov 20.
The candidates who get allotment to MBBS course in Self-financing colleges should pay an amount of Rs.3 lakh and NRI candidates should remit fee of Rs.5 lakh to CEE.
The candidates (including NRI quota) who get allotment in self-financing Dental colleges should pay an amount of Rs.1 lakh to CEE.
The candidates who get allotment to Government Medical / Dental / Agriculture / Co-Operation, and Banking / Veterinary / Fisheries / Forestry courses should pay the complete fee to CEE.
