KEAM Kerala NEET UG Seat Allotment 2020 Today - Direct Link

KEAM Kerala MBBS / BDS Seat Allotment 2020: Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE Kerala) is set to publish on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in today i.e. Monday Nov 16 First Phase of KEAM 2020 Seat Allotment result for the students who are seeking admission in MBBS / BDS and other courses.
"Publication of First Phase Seat Allotment will be on November 16, 2020", Office of the Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE Kerala) said.
Candidates should note that CEE Kerala has not mentioned any specific time to release the allotment result. It will however be published any time by today afternoon.
Candidates should also note that KEAM 2020 Seat Allotment Result released today wil be only for the students seeking admission in MBBS/ BDS / Agriculture / Co-operation and Banking / Veterinary / Forestry / Fisheries courses.
Seat Allotment of AYUSH courses that include BUMS, BAMS, BHMS etc will be published separately.
The candidates who get allotment to MBBS course in Self-financing colleges should pay an amount of Rs.3 lakh and NRI candidates should remit fee of Rs.5 lakh to CEE.
The candidates (including NRI quota) who get allotment in self-financing Dental colleges should pay an amount of Rs.1 lakh to CEE.
The candidates who get allotment to Government Medical / Dental / Agriculture / Co-Operation, and Banking / Veterinary / Fisheries / Forestry courses should pay the complete fee to CEE.
The candidates who wish to get admission in Minority Quota seats and NRI quota available in Self-financing Medical / Dental Colleges, should give option to such seats available in concerned college.
The NRI (Non-Keralite II Category) category candidates will be considered for NRI quota seats only in the absence of Keralite and Non-Keralite I category candidates.
All Indian candidates can give option to the 15% AIQ seats available in Self-financing colleges, without considering their domicile.
Candidates needing more details about Kerala Medical Admission, NEET Rank List, and other details regarding NEET result submission for medical and allied courses can visit the Information Brochure on the official website.
