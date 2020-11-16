logo
KEAM Kerala NEET UG Seat Allotment 2020 Today - Direct Link

Monday November 16, 2020 8:32 AM, ummid.com News Network

KEAM Kerala NEET UG Allotment 2020

KEAM Kerala MBBS / BDS Seat Allotment 2020: Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE Kerala) is set to publish on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in today i.e. Monday Nov 16 First Phase of KEAM 2020 Seat Allotment result for the students who are seeking admission in MBBS / BDS and other courses.

"Publication of First Phase Seat Allotment will be on November 16, 2020", Office of the Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE Kerala) said.

Steps to check Kerala NEET UG Seat Allotment Result

  1. Click here to go to the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.
  2. Click on KEAM 2020 - Candidate Portal
  3. Log in using Application Number, Password and Access Code.
  4. Click on the appropriate link to download Seat Allotment Result 2020.

Candidates should note that CEE Kerala has not mentioned any specific time to release the allotment result. It will however be published any time by today afternoon.

Candidates should also note that KEAM 2020 Seat Allotment Result released today wil be only for the students seeking admission in MBBS/ BDS / Agriculture / Co-operation and Banking / Veterinary / Forestry / Fisheries courses.

Seat Allotment of AYUSH courses that include BUMS, BAMS, BHMS etc will be published separately.

KEAM NEET UG 2020 Counselling - Important Dates

  1. Website opens for registration to Medical (except AYUSH Courses)and Medical Allied Courses : Nov 10, 2020.
  2. Last date of application: Nov 15, 2020 up to 05:00 pm.
  3. First Phase Allotment Publication : Nov 16, 2020.
  4. Candidates who get allotment to MBBS/BDS & Medical allied courses(except AYUSH courses) should remit the fee shown in the allotment memo to be paid to CEE through the Online payment or by way of the Head/Post Offices in Kerala. Details of admission will be intimated later : Nov 17 to 21, 2020 upto 03:00 pm.
  5. College authorities shall approve and send the list of admitted candidates through OAMS: Nov 21 by 04:00 pm.

Token Fees

The candidates who get allotment to MBBS course in Self-financing colleges should pay an amount of Rs.3 lakh and NRI candidates should remit fee of Rs.5 lakh to CEE.

The candidates (including NRI quota) who get allotment in self-financing Dental colleges should pay an amount of Rs.1 lakh to CEE.

The candidates who get allotment to Government Medical / Dental / Agriculture / Co-Operation, and Banking / Veterinary / Fisheries / Forestry courses should pay the complete fee to CEE.

KEAM 2020 Quota Seats

The candidates who wish to get admission in Minority Quota seats and NRI quota available in Self-financing Medical / Dental Colleges, should give option to such seats available in concerned college.

The NRI (Non-Keralite II Category) category candidates will be considered for NRI quota seats only in the absence of Keralite and Non-Keralite I category candidates.

All Indian candidates can give option to the 15% AIQ seats available in Self-financing colleges, without considering their domicile.

Candidates needing more details about Kerala Medical Admission, NEET Rank List, and other details regarding NEET result submission for medical and allied courses can visit the Information Brochure on the official website.

 

