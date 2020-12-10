Maha B Pharmacy, Pharm D Admission 2020: Registration starts

Maharashtra Pharmacy (B. Pharmacy/Pharm. D) Admission 2020: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released on its official website ph2020.mahacet.org the Notification for Admission to First Year in the Four Year Undergraduate Course in Pharmacy B. Pharmacy and Pharm. D for the year 2020-21.
According to the pharmacy counselling schedule, online registration has started from Wednesday December 9, 2020. The last date of registration is December 14.
1. Click here to go to official website: ph2020.mahacet.org.
2. Click on Sign Up for New Registration.
3. Select if you have registered for MHT CET 2020 or not.
4. Use MHT-CET 2020 Application Number if you have appeared for MHT CET. Else, use NEET 2020 IDs.
5.Follow the instruction and complete the registration.
1. Click here to go to official website: ph2020.mahacet.org.
2. Click on Sign Up for New Registration.
3. Select if you have registered for MHT CET 2020 or not.
4. Use MHT-CET 2020 Application Number if you have appeared for MHT CET. Else, use NEET 2020 IDs.
5.Follow the instruction and complete the registration.
Candidates should note that admission in B Pharmacy or Pharm D first year under graduate course is done based on MHT CET or NEET. A candidate willing to take admisison in Pharmacy course should clear one of the two entrance test.
Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website
(For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): December 9 to 14, 2020.
Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website
(For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): December 9 to 14, 2020.
Documents verification and confirmation of Application Form for Admission by online mode.: Dec 9 to 15, 2020.
Display of the provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India Candidate on website: December 17, 2020.
Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: Dec 18 to 19, 2020.
Display of the Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates on website: December 21, 2020.
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: December 21, 2020.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: December 22 to 24, 2020.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: December 27, 2020.
Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: Dec 28 to 30, 2020.
Documents verification and confirmation of Application Form for Admission by online mode.: Dec 9 to 15, 2020.
Display of the provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India Candidate on website: December 17, 2020.
Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: Dec 18 to 19, 2020.
Display of the Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates on website: December 21, 2020.
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: December 21, 2020.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: December 22 to 24, 2020.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: December 27, 2020.
Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: Dec 28 to 30, 2020.
Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 should note that CAP Round 2 will start with the publication of Vacant Seat on December 31, 2020. Online submission for Pharmacy Round 2 Counselling will start on January 2021.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.