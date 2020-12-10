Maharashtra Engineering Admission 2020: Registration Starts

Maharashtra Engineering (B.E./B.Tech) Admission 2020: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released on its official website fe2020.mahacet.org the Notification for Admission to First Year in the Four Year B.E./B.Tech coursea for the year 202-21.
According to the Maharashtra Engineering Admission Counselling Schedule, online registration has started from Wednesday December 9, 2020. The last date of registration is December 15.
1. Click here to go to official website: fe2020.mahacet.org.
2. Click on Sign Up for New Registration.
3. Select if you have registered for MHT CET 2020 or not.
4. Use MHT-CET 2020 Application Number if you have appeared for MHT CET. Else, use JEE Main 2020 IDs.
5.Follow the instruction and complete the registration.
Candidates should note that admission in BE or BTech first year under graduate course is done based on MHT CET or JEE Main Paper 1 score. A candidate willing to take admisison in Engineerinf course should clear one of the two entrance tests.
Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): December 9 to 15, 2020.
Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): December 9 to 15, 2020.
Documents verification and confirmation of Application Form for Admission by online mode.: Dec 9 to 16, 2020.
Display of Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India Candidate on website: December 18, 2020.
Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: Dec 19 to 20, 2020.
Display of the Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates on website: December 22, 2020.
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: December 22, 2020.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: December 23 to 25, 2020.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: December 28, 2020.
Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: Dec 29 to 31, 2020.
Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 should note that CAP Round 2 will start with the publication of Vacant Seat on January 01, 2021. Online submission for Pharmacy Round 2 Counselling will start on January 02, 2021.
