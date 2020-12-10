Police clueless two days after Bihar businessmen go missing

Patna: The recent disappearance of two businessmen brothers from Naubatpur area in Patna has become a mystery for police.
Rakesh Kumar Gupta, the Vice-President of the Bihar Rice Mills Association, along with his younger brother Amit Kumar Gupta had disappeared on December 8.
According to the police, the duo went to Naubatpur in a Toyota Fortuner SUV at 2 p.m. to Sai Rice Mill located in Nagma village near Naubatpur police station to meet their business partner Rajiv Ranjan but did not return home. An official preferring anonymity said:
"Their father Bharat Prasad repeatedly tried to contact his sons over mobile phone. It rang for some time but no one picked up the phone following which the phone was switched off. Then Prasad contacted Rajiv Ranjan on Wednesday when the latter informed Prasad that he would be available at his office. When he reached there, the Fortuner SUV was parked outside the rice mill."
Following this, the family members of the victims lodged a missing persons complaint with Naubatpur police station.
"During investigation it was revealed in one of the CCTV cameras that the duo were last seen in Naubatpur market," he said.
The Bihar police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by City Superintendent of Police (West) to probe the matter.
"Disappearance of the two businessmen will be cracked soon. We have some leads apart from the CCTV footage," the official said.
Law and order was one of the top issues for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders taking on the Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections since there had been frequent incidents of kidnapping during the RJD government's tenure between 1990 to 2005.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed concern over the spike in crime cases since taking oath for the fourth time on November 16.
