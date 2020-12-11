Karnataka NEET 2020 Round 2 Allotment - Direct Link to Check

(Latest Update) The KEA, instead of releasing the Round 2 Allotment result, has released Round 2 Mock Allotment Result today. In a latest notification released today, KEA said Round 2 Allotment result will be released on Dec 13. Candidates meanwhile can re-order and change options for round 2 till Dec 12.
KEA NEET UG 2020 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is set to publish today i.e. December 11, 2020 on its website kea.kar.nic.in the KEA UG NEET 2020 Second Round Allotment Result for the students who have registered for admission in first year MBBS, BDS and AYUSH courses.
Candidates should note that Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has said that it will release today after 04:00 pm the MBBS, BDS and AYUSH Allotment result of round 2.
Display of Seat Matrix: December 07 after 02:00 pm
Option Entry by Eligible Candidate: From 04.30 pm on 07-12-2020 to 10-12-2020 up to 4.00 pm.
Publication of Second Round Seat Allotment Results to Regular students: 11-12-2020 after 4.00 pm
Payment of fees: December 12 to 14, 2020.
Original document should be submitted at KEA Bengaluru office: Dec 12 to 14 upto 05:00 pm
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had released on November 25, 2020 on its official website kea.kar.nic.in the KEA UG NEET 2020 Round 1 Allotment Result for the students who have registered for First Year MBBS and BDS admission in Karnataka.
KEA had started Option Entry for medical admission on Nov 21. Before that it had released Seat Matrix for round 1.
KEA had also released 05 different lists having the names of newly registered but not uploaded documents for UG NEET - 2020, newly registered candidates, candidates , subsequently applied for modification for UG NEET 2020, candidates, not changed (without modification) for UG NEET 2020, and UG NEET 2020 (Non - Karnataka candidates).
