Raj MBBS, BDS Round 2 Allotment 2020 from today - Key Points

Rajasthan NEET UG Round 2 Allotment 2020: NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board-2020 Jaipur is scheduled to start Round 2 Seat Allotment Process from today i.e. Friday December 11, 2020.
Candidates should note that Round 2 of NEET 2020 MBBS and BDS Seat allotment will be done in front of the board in offline mode as per the merit wise schedule published on the official website rajugmedical2020.com.
"The allotment procedure (Round 2, off-line) for MBBS and BDS courses will be carried out between Dec 11 to 17, 2020", Rajasthan Medical Admission board said in a notification released Thursday.
Reporting cum joining by candidates who are allotted seat in Govt colleges / Govt. Socities colleges / RUHS CMS for MBBS and Dental (BDS) is from Dec 12 to 15, 2020.
Reporting cum joining by candidates who are allotted seat in a Private college is from Dec 16 to 20, 2020.
Candidates should note that there will be No Entry to the counseling venue without scanning of QR code available on the Entry Ticket. Only 1 accompanying person will be allowed with the candidate in the counseling venue.
All candidates and accompanying person (only 1) must wear face mask and face shield properly.
No entry will be permitted to the counseling venue before the scheduled date and time (as given in ‘Merit wise-Date wise-Time wise slots list for round 2 counseling’ available at the website).
After entry to the counseling venue, No Exit will be permitted from the counseling venue without completion of the counseling process of the concerned candidate.
Candidates willing to participate in Round 2 offline counselling should fill the choice filling form (option form) available on the website.
UG Medical and Dental Admission Counseling Board Rajasthan had published on its official website rajugmedical2020.com NEET UG Second Round Merit List 2020 on December 08, 2020.
The Rajasthan Medical Counselling for round 1 had started in November first week. The NEET 2020 First Round Seat Allotment result was published on November 19.
