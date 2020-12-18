Kuwait's bid to resolve Arab-Qatari relationship crisis unsuccessful

Cairo: The latest attempts by Kuwait on behalf of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt at reconciliation with Qatar have failed to reach an agreement.
Bassam Rady, spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, on Wednesday told a talk show on Sada El-Balad TV that the latest mediation moves to help defuse tensions between the four Arab countries and the Qataris had been unsuccessful.
Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have imposed a diplomatic and economic blockade on Qatar since June 2017, alleging that the gas-rich Gulf country supports terrorism and interferes in their domestic affairs.
They have been asking for a list of demands which Qatar has to implement in order to revive ties. “When Qatar responds to these demands with a sincere desire and strong political will, things will change,” Bassam Rady said.
Qatar has repeatedly denied the charges, calling it "unjustified" and "baseless," and refused the demands, citing them as interference in its sovereignty.
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan had last Friday expressed optimism that the three-year boycott of Qatar by Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and two other Arab states may be nearing an end.
“We’ve made significant progress in the last few days,” Prince Faisal said, speaking to Italy’s annual Mediterranean Dialogues last Friday.
“We hope that this progress can lead to a final agreement which looks in reach", he said.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud had earlier hailed the efforts of Kuwait and the US in solving the Gulf crisis.
As per the latest development however it appears that the Middle East crisis involving Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE and other Arab states will not end soon.
