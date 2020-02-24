Amid clamour for his arrest, BJP's Kapil Mishra appeals for restraint

New Delhi: Amidst clamour for the arrest of Kapil Mishra for allegedly inciting riots in Maujpur and Jaffrabad areas, the Delhi BJP leader took to Twitter and asked the pro and anti-CAA/NRC/NPR protesters to exercise restraint.
A police officer is killed and a number of people were injured in stone pelting after fresh clashes erupted Monday between people for and against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) in Maujpur, Jaffrabad and other areas in the Northeast Delhi.
There are reports that some houses, shops and a fire tender were also set ablaze. Images and videos of a man in pink shirt shooting with a pistol is also viral on media. In at least one of the videos people can be heard chanting "Jai Shri Ram" slogans.
Violence erupted in the area soon after Kapil Mishra led a pro-CAA rally Sunday. According to locals, Mishra left between 4-4.30 pm Sunday, an hour and a half after he had arrived. The violence began almost immediately after, with a group of people seen running from the Jaffrabad side towards Babarpur.
Later Mishra warned the police to clear the area from anti-CAA protesters withinh three days.
Give me one reason why @DelhiPolice should not arrest Kapil Mishra??#ArrestKapilMishra pic.twitter.com/NVJj6TYSBC— Vikash (@VickyKedia) February 24, 2020
Give me one reason why @DelhiPolice should not arrest Kapil Mishra??#ArrestKapilMishra pic.twitter.com/NVJj6TYSBC
“We have given a three-day ultimatum to the Delhi Police to get the road cleared. Get the Jafrabad and Chandbagh road cleared”. Mishra said.
But, fresh clashes between the two groups erupted on Monday. Videos shared on social media showed people setting ablaze vehicles and shops. In some videos, people injured in knife and sword attacks are also seen.
As violence escalated, Mishra appealed for restraint.
"I appeal to everyone that violence is not the solution to anything. It is for everyone’s good that brotherhood is maintained in Delhi. Be it CAA supporters or those against it, violence should stop", he wrote on Twitter in Hindi.
Mishra's appeal came as clamour for his arrest became louder and Twitter was flooded with messages asking the Delhi Police to arrest the BJP leader.
Mishra was also accused of making provocative statements during Delhi state elections. Union Home Minister and former BJP President Amit Shah said the the controversial statements cost the BJP dearly in the election.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Mahathir Mohamad resigns as Prime Minister of Malaysia
Clashes between groups rallying for and against CAA-NRC-NPR in Delhi
Also Read
Shaheen Bagh protesters clear Kalindi Kunj to Nodia road
"A country that has daughters like you...": SC interlocutors at Shaheen Bagh
CAA, NRC and Rights of Minorities in India among topics Trump to discuss with Modi
Jamia student who lost eyesight in Delhi Police action bags Best Paper Award
Lawyers cite Greta Thunberg, children being called Pakistanis in SC on Shaheen Bagh infant's death
Waris Pathan booked for hate speech
BJP MLC reminds Waris Pathan of 2002 Gujarat Massacre
Asaduddin Owaisi listening, Waris Pathan spews venom
"Shame": MCB slams Ryanair boss for anti-Muslim comments
How did the Sonbhadra Gold Reserve story spread?
Not 3k tonnes, only 160 kg of Gold can be extracted in Sonbhadra: GSI
Bengaluru woman jailed for 'Free Dalit, Free Muslim, Free Kashmir' placard
Watch: Amit Shah's speeches that fuelled anti-CAA protests across India
'When your ancesters were licking boots of British': Awhad tears into BJP govt over CAA
Caught on Camera: College Manager gives students tips to cheat in exams
2020 Poll Results: New Delhi Assembly to have 05 Muslim MLAs
After hours of tense moments, Manish Sisodia pulls off a thriller