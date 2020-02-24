logo
Fresh clashes between Pro and anti-CAA-NRC-NPR in Delhi's Maujpur

The Delhi Metro, meanwhile, has announced the closure of entrance and exit gates of the Maujpur-Babarpur metro station

Monday February 24, 2020 3:40 PM, ummid.com with inputs from IANS

Maujpur Delhi Clashes Latest

New Delhi: Tension prevailed in Maujpur area of northeast Delhi on Monday afternoon as another bout of stone-pelting between pro- and anti-CAA groups was reported, with people running helter-skelter even as police conducted flag marches to bring the situation under control.

The latest incident of stone-pelting came after eyewitnesses earlier said that there was stone-pelting from the crematorium side in the area. At least two houses and a fire tender were torched in the latest incident of clashes.

Videos of the clashes - in the Kabir Nagar area near the Maujpur Metro Station - show people from both groups breaking off stones and chunks of the concrete divider along the main road to throw at each other. In at least one of the videos people can be heard chanting "Jai Shri Ram" slogans.

The Delhi Metro, meanwhile, has announced the closure of entrance and exit gates of the Maujpur-Babarpur metro station.

Protests and rallies by anti- and pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) groups rocked the area on Sunday, with pro-CAA groups rallying at the Maujpur-Babarpur metro station, and Maujpur chowk while the anti-CAA protesters held fort in Kabir Nagar and Jaffarabad areas.

Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police, eastern range, told mediapersons that the situation remained tense and the police was monitoring the situation.

Adequate number of police was deployed after security forces were also pelted with stones during the violence.

Meanwhile, rumours were rife amid reports that BJP leader Kapil Mishra and his supporters came under attack by stone-pelters, and some reports said trains were also vandalized.

Clashes erupted in the Maujpur and Jaffrabad after former MLA and BJP leader Kapil Mishra visited the area and issued provocative statement. According to locals, the former MLA left between 4-4.30 pm Sunday, an hour and a half after he had arrived. The violence began almost immediately after, with a group of people seen running from the Jaffrabad side towards Babarpur.

Taking to Twitter, Mishra said, “We have given a three-day ultimatum to the Delhi Police to get the road cleared. Get the Jafrabad and Chandbagh road cleared”.

The people have questioned the role of police, alleging it remained mute spectator to the clashes and did nothing to check the violence.

According to reports, a CRPF team has been deployed in the surrounding areas as the situation seemed to deteriorate.

Tension was brewing in eastern Delhi since Saturday night following the blockade of a road in Jaffrabad by anti-CAA protesters in response to a call for bandh on Sunday by Chandrashekhar Azad of the Bhim Army.

Logo