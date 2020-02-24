Huawei unpacks Mate Xs foldable phone; check price, specs

New Delhi: On the heels of Samsung launching its second foldable smartphone Z Flip, Huawei on Monday announced to launch its second foldable smartphone called Mate Xs during a virtual press conference streamed live from Barcelona, Spain.
The new Huawei Mate Xs looks identical to last year's Mate X - with eight-inch flexible screen. When folded, the display turn into a 6.6-inch main screen and a 6.38-inch secondary display.
The Mate Xs (8GB RAM+512GB storage variant) with Huawei's latest 5G-capable Kirin 990 processor and 5G connectivity is priced at 2,499 euros.
The smartphone runs on Huawei EMUI 10 interface and open-source Android 10 mobile operating system (OS).
Huawei also unveiled MatePad Pro 5G, Wi-Fi 6 routers and refreshed versions of its MateBook series of laptops.
The earlier Mate X, which is only for sale in China, sells for 16,999 yuan or about $2,400, which makes it more expensive than Samsung's Galaxy Fold which is around $2,000.
Huawei is selling 1,00,000 units of its foldable Mate X smartphone in China every month, the media has reported.
Mahathir Mohamad resigns as Prime Minister of Malaysia
Clashes between groups rallying for and against CAA-NRC-NPR in Delhi
