After Rahul, Kejriwal joins the chorus seeking cancellation of varsity exams

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel the final-year examinations of Delhi University and other central universities across the country.
Kejriwal's appeal to PM Modi came a day after similar demand was raised by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.
"I request the central government and the University Grants Commission to change their guidelines in the larger interest of the students and cancel their final-semester examinations," Kejriwal wrote in a letter to Modi.
"For the sake of our youths, I urge the PM to personally intervene and cancel final- year exams of DU and other central government universities and save the future," Kejriwal added.
The Delhi government announced cancellation of all examinations, including final-semester examination, in the state universities due to the coronavirus crisis. Maharashtra and Punjab too have announced cancellation of all exams, including final year university exams of all courses.
"Delhi has cancelled all State University exams, since the COVID-19 has prevented any teaching-learning in the last 4 months.
We'd like to urge the Central Govt to cancel exams in all Central Universities as well", AAP MLA Atishi wrote on Twitter.
The national capital has state universities such as Delhi Technological University, National Law University, Ambedkar University, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, among others. Delhi University is a central varsity.
Demanding cancellation of university exams, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had on Friday said, "It is extremely unfair to conduct exams during the Covid19 pandemic. UGC must hear the voice of the students and academics. Exams should be cancelled and students promoted on basis of past performance."
