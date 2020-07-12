Sea of humanity at Rabin Square as Israelis protest against bad economy

Jerusalem: Thousands of Israelis have staged a demonstration in Tel Aviv to protest against what they say is economic hardship caused by the government's mishandling of the coronavirus crisis.
Rabin Square was filled with mainly young protesters wearing masks but not observing social distancing, the BBC reported.
The event was organised by small businesses, self-employed workers and performing artists' groups. They say government compensation payments have been slow to arrive.
Many are experiencing economic hardship and have been angered by coronavirus measures which have taken their livelihoods away. They say money they are due from government support schemes has not been paid.
While workers on salaries received unemployment benefits via a furlough scheme, the self-employed say most of them have been waiting months for promised government aid.
"I have 40 workers with no income, no money," Michal Gaist-Casif, vice-president of a sound and lighting company, told the Reuters news agency.
"We need the government to pump in money until we're back to normal. We haven't been working since mid-March through April, May, June and July, and August is looking to be a catastrophe."
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met activists on Friday to discuss their frustrations.
"We will meet our commitments including hastening the immediate payments that we want to give you," his office quoted him as telling them.
Israel imposed a strict lockdown in mid-March but started lifting restrictions in late May. Unemployment has risen to 21 per cent.
The country has seen a spike in coronavirus cases with nearly 1,500 new cases reported on Friday. A total of 354 people have died from Covid-19 in Israel, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Vikas Dubey Encounter: Video clips punch holes in STF theory
Also Read
Vikas Dubey killed in shootout with STF: UP Police
'Mein huin Vikas Dubey': UP gangster surrenders in Bollywood style
TN Police arrest 86 for spreading hatred against Muslims
Mumbai Covid deaths top 7K, Maharashtra tally jumps to 238K
COVID-19: CM warns of grave situation as Kerala reports highest single day spike
Delhi mulls $115M for Indian Economic Zone in Bangladesh
The Sham of Rahul Gandhi's Leadership
Tinkering With School Syllabus
'Shocking': Mamata as CBSE drops Secularism, other topics from syllabus
Apple rolls out new coding tools, here is full list with summary
NSDC India, Microsoft join hands to impart digital skills to 1 lakh youth
PETA billboard is back, this time with 'Chicken' instead of 'Goat'
Delhi Coronavirus: 2,033 new cases, 48 deaths in last 24 hours
2,062 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, 1,148 reported from Bengaluru
Luckiest 1000 to perform Hajj 2020 will be selected after rigorous health check-up