CBSE 12th result 2020 declared without Toppers List

CBSE 12th Result 2020: The CBSE Class 12th (CBSE Class XIIth) result 2020 has been declared today i.e. Monday July 13, 2020 on the CBSE offficial website cbseresults.nic.in.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the 12th result without Merit List and Toppers details. Result of all three streams - Arts, Science and Commerce, are declared simultaneously.
Besides the official website cbseresults.nic.in, CBSE Class XIIth result can be checked on cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in. Class 12 CBSE students can also check their results via SMS.
Students can use the numbers are 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 and 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre) to check their result.
The CBSE will also provide Class XII digital mark sheets in DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in. The DigiLocker account credentials will be sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE. DigiLocker can also be accessed from your mobile phone on Android and iOS platforms.
Students can also view their Class 12th results on UMANG mobile application which is available for android, iOS and windows based smart phone.
CBSE Class 10th Results 2019 can also be accessed through Google search engine www.google.co.in and Microsoft search engine www.bing.com and SMS Organizer App on mobile which can be installed from playstore aka.ms/sms.
Russia's Sechenov varsity claims successful human trials of Covid-19 vaccine
TN Police arrest 86 for spreading hatred against Muslims
Maharashtra Corona cases top 254,400, latest updates
