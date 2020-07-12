India Covid-19 cases near 8.5 lakh Sunday, latest updates

New Delhi: With a record single-day spike of 28,637 new coronavirus cases and 551 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's total cases neared 8.5 lakh with the death toll up to 22,674, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data said on Sunday.
According to the data, of the total 8,49,553 cases, as many as 5,34,620 patients have recovered. A total of 2,92,258 cases remain active in the country.
During the last 24 hours, 2,80,151 more tests were conducted across the country.
Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state, with 2,46,600 cases and 10,116 casualties. Tamil Nadu followed with total 1,34,226 cases, including 1,898 deaths.
With 1,781 new coronavirus cases and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital recorded a total tally of 1,10,921 cases, including 3,334 deaths.
States with more than 10,000 cases included Gujarat (40,941 cases), Uttar Pradesh (35,092), Rajasthan (23,748), Madhya Pradesh (17,201), West Bengal (28,453), Haryana (20,582), Karnataka (36,216), Andhra Pradesh (27,235), Telangana (33,402), Assam (15,536), and Bihar (15,373).
On the global front, the overall coronavirus cases have surged to over 12.6 million, while more than 564,000 deaths have been recorded, according to Johns Hopkins University. India remains the third worst-hit nation.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Vikas Dubey Encounter: Video clips punch holes in STF theory
Also Read
Vikas Dubey killed in shootout with STF: UP Police
'Mein huin Vikas Dubey': UP gangster surrenders in Bollywood style
TN Police arrest 86 for spreading hatred against Muslims
Mumbai Covid deaths top 7K, Maharashtra tally jumps to 238K
COVID-19: CM warns of grave situation as Kerala reports highest single day spike
Delhi mulls $115M for Indian Economic Zone in Bangladesh
The Sham of Rahul Gandhi's Leadership
Tinkering With School Syllabus
'Shocking': Mamata as CBSE drops Secularism, other topics from syllabus
Apple rolls out new coding tools, here is full list with summary
NSDC India, Microsoft join hands to impart digital skills to 1 lakh youth
PETA billboard is back, this time with 'Chicken' instead of 'Goat'
Delhi Coronavirus: 2,033 new cases, 48 deaths in last 24 hours
2,062 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, 1,148 reported from Bengaluru
Luckiest 1000 to perform Hajj 2020 will be selected after rigorous health check-up