Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020: Rajasthan has registered an overall Pass Percentage of 94.49% in RBSE 12th 2020 board exams of Commerce stream result of which was declared today.
The Rajasthan Board Senior Secondary Examination (RBSE) has declared the RBSE 12th COmmerce result 2020 on its official as well as associate websites today i.e. Monday July 13, 2020 at 11:15 am.
Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra declared the RBSE 12th Commerce today at 11:15 am, RBSE sources said.
Once declared, Rajasthan board, also known as Jaipur Board, 12th Commerce result will be available on RBSE Official website rajresults.nic.in and some other websites.
Rajasthan board result is declared on multiple website to ease traffic and help students to get their result faster.
As per the latest update, RBSE will declare today only 12th Commerce result on its official website:
rajresults.nic.in.
rajresults.nic.in.
The other websites where students can check 12th HSC result of Jaipur board are rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and IndiaResults.com.
To check RBSE 12th Result 2020 via SMS, students should send RJ12A<space>Roll_Number to 56263 / 5676750.
RBSE Ajmer is declaring the 12th result weeks after it conducted the HSC exams amid Coronavirus scare.
Unlike other boards where some papers were cancelled due to Coronavirus, Rajasthan board had conducted all papers despite the lockdown. Some of the exams which were cancelled earlier were held in June. Hence, RBSE Class 12 result will be announced on the basis of Class 12 board exams.
Students who would have at least 30 per cent marks would clear the exam. For exams having both theory and practical aspects, students will have to clear both parts.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
'Open Provocation': World reacts to Erdogan reconverting Hagia Sophia into a mosque
Also Read
Istanbul's Hagia Sophia mosque reverberates with Azaan after 85 years
TN Police arrest 86 for spreading hatred against Muslims
Maharashtra Corona cases top 254,400, latest updates
Gujarat Corona cases near 42k mark, Surat situation worsens
Delhi mulls $115M for Indian Economic Zone in Bangladesh
The Sham of Rahul Gandhi's Leadership
Tinkering With School Syllabus
'Shocking': Mamata as CBSE drops Secularism, other topics from syllabus
Apple rolls out new coding tools, here is full list with summary
NSDC India, Microsoft join hands to impart digital skills to 1 lakh youth
PETA billboard is back, this time with 'Chicken' instead of 'Goat'
Delhi Coronavirus: 2,033 new cases, 48 deaths in last 24 hours
2,062 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, 1,148 reported from Bengaluru
Vikas Dubey Encounter: Video clips punch holes in STF theory
Vikas Dubey killed in shootout with STF: UP Police
'Mein huin Vikas Dubey': UP gangster surrenders in Bollywood style