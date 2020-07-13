logo
RBSE 12th Commerce result 2020 out, Pass percentage 94.49%

Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra declared the RBSE 12th Commerce today at 11:15 am

Monday July 13, 2020 11:40 AM, ummid.com News Network

RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020

Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020: Rajasthan has registered an overall Pass Percentage of 94.49% in RBSE 12th 2020 board exams of Commerce stream result of which was declared today.

The Rajasthan Board Senior Secondary Examination (RBSE) has declared the RBSE 12th COmmerce result 2020 on its official as well as associate websites today i.e. Monday July 13, 2020 at 11:15 am.

Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra declared the RBSE 12th Commerce today at 11:15 am.

Once declared, Rajasthan board, also known as Jaipur Board, 12th Commerce result will be available on RBSE Official website rajresults.nic.in and some other websites.

Rajasthan board result is declared on multiple website to ease traffic and help students to get their result faster.

List of websites to check RBSE 12th Commerce Result

As per the latest update, RBSE will declare today only 12th Commerce result on its official website:

rajresults.nic.in.

The other websites where students can check 12th HSC result of Jaipur board are rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and IndiaResults.com.

To check RBSE 12th Result 2020 via SMS, students should send RJ12A<space>Roll_Number to 56263 / 5676750.

RBSE Ajmer is declaring the 12th result weeks after it conducted the HSC exams amid Coronavirus scare.

How 12th Commerce result will be calculated?

Unlike other boards where some papers were cancelled due to Coronavirus, Rajasthan board had conducted all papers despite the lockdown. Some of the exams which were cancelled earlier were held in June. Hence, RBSE Class 12 result will be announced on the basis of Class 12 board exams.

Students who would have at least 30 per cent marks would clear the exam. For exams having both theory and practical aspects, students will have to clear both parts.

