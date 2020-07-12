logo
University Admission 2020-2021 in UP to start from September

The examinations for the 2020-2021 academic session of the universities will be held in March-April next year

Sunday July 12, 2020 10:35 PM, IANS

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has issued new guidelines regarding the beginning of the next academic session in the state universities.

According to an official statement, the admission process to graduation classes (UG) will begin from September and classes for first year graduation will start from October 1.

Classes for all post-graduation classes will begin from November 1.

The examinations for the 2020-2021 academic session of the universities will be held in March-April next year.

The decision on the syllabus of all courses will be taken through a series of meetings within a month.

Classes and examinations in all state universities have been inordinately delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are not declaring a zero session and will make up for the lost time," said Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the higher education portfolio.

.
