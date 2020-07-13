India Covid Update Today: 28,701 new cases, 500 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded its highest single-day spike of 28,701 coronavirus cases and 500 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally to 8,78,254 cases with a total of 23,174 deaths, the Health Ministry's data stated on Monday.
According to the data, of the total cases, as many as 5,53,470 patients have recovered, over twice the number of active patients which stand at 3,01,609.
The rate of recovery of the Covid-19 patients has touched 62.93 per cent. India, however, remains the third worst-affected country after the US and Brazil.
During the last 24 hours, 2,19,103 samples were tested, as the testing lab network continues to expand. As on date, more than 1,194 labs have enabled people to undergo coronavirus tests.
Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state, with 2,54,427 cases and 10,289 casualties followed by Tamil Nadu with total 1,38,470 cases, including 1,966 deaths.
With 1,573 new coronavirus cases and 37 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital recorded a total tally of 1,12,494 cases, including 3,371 deaths.
States with more than 10,000 cases included Gujarat (41,820 cases), Uttar Pradesh (36,476), Rajasthan (24,392), Madhya Pradesh (17,632), West Bengal (30,013), Haryana (21,240), Karnataka (38,843), Andhra Pradesh (29,168), Telangana (34,671), Assam (16,071), and Bihar (16,642).
On the global front, the overall number of global Covid-19 cases was nearing 12.9 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 5,68,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
'Open Provocation': World reacts to Erdogan reconverting Hagia Sophia into a mosque
Also Read
Istanbul's Hagia Sophia mosque reverberates with Azaan after 85 years
TN Police arrest 86 for spreading hatred against Muslims
Maharashtra Corona cases top 254,400, latest updates
Gujarat Corona cases near 42k mark, Surat situation worsens
Delhi mulls $115M for Indian Economic Zone in Bangladesh
The Sham of Rahul Gandhi's Leadership
Tinkering With School Syllabus
'Shocking': Mamata as CBSE drops Secularism, other topics from syllabus
Apple rolls out new coding tools, here is full list with summary
NSDC India, Microsoft join hands to impart digital skills to 1 lakh youth
PETA billboard is back, this time with 'Chicken' instead of 'Goat'
Delhi Coronavirus: 2,033 new cases, 48 deaths in last 24 hours
2,062 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, 1,148 reported from Bengaluru
Vikas Dubey Encounter: Video clips punch holes in STF theory
Vikas Dubey killed in shootout with STF: UP Police
'Mein huin Vikas Dubey': UP gangster surrenders in Bollywood style