CBSE 12th Result 2020: Trivandrum top district, JNV 1st among institutions

Monday July 13, 2020 3:16 PM, ummid.com News Network

CBSE 12th Result 2020: Trivandrum emerged as the district topper followed by Bengaluru and Chennai in CBSE 12th board exam 2020 result of which was declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education Monday.

CBSE 12th result 2020 district wise

Trivandrum came first among districts with a Pass Percentage of 97.67. Bengaluru region came second with 97.05% and Chennai came third with a Pass Percentage of 96.17, according to the districtwise result of class 12 released by the CBSE Monday.

Among the other districts with a pass percentage of more than 90 are Delhi West 94.61%, Delhi East 94.24%, Panchkula 92.52%, Chandigarh 92.04%, Bhubaneshwar 91.46%, Bhopal 90.95% and Pune 90.24 per cent.

Ajmer registered a pass percentage of 87.60, Noida 84.48, Guwahati 83.37, Dehradun 83.22, Prayagraj 82.49 and Patna 74.57.

CBSE 12th school wise result 2020

As per the schoolwise result, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) came first with an overall Pass Percentage of 98.7. JNV is followed by Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) 98.62%, CTSA 98.23% and Government schools 94.94%.

The CBSE Class 12th (CBSE Class XIIth) result 2020 has been declared today i.e. Monday July 13, 2020 on the CBSE offficial website cbseresults.nic.in. The overall Pass Percentage combined of Arts, Science and Commerce is 88.78% - a jump by 5.38% as compared to 2019 when the 12th result was 83.40.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the 12th result without Merit List and Toppers details. Result of all three streams - Arts, Science and Commerce, are declared simultaneously.

Link to check CBSE 12th result 2020

  1. Click here to go to the official website: cbseresults.nic.in.
  2. Click on 'CBSE Class XII result 2019' link
  3. Enter your Roll Number, School No. and Centre No.
  4. Click on "Submit" button

CBSE 12th Result via SMS and DigiLocker

Besides the official website cbseresults.nic.in, CBSE Class XIIth result can be checked on cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in. Class 12 CBSE students can also check their results via SMS.

Students can use the numbers are 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 and 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre) to check their result.

The CBSE will also provide Class XII digital mark sheets in DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in. The DigiLocker account credentials will be sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE. DigiLocker can also be accessed from your mobile phone on Android and iOS platforms.

CBSE 12th Result 2019 App

Students can also view their Class 12th results on UMANG mobile application which is available for android, iOS and windows based smart phone.

CBSE XIIth Result on Microsoft and Google search engine

CBSE Class 12th Results 2019 can also be accessed through Google search engine www.google.co.in and Microsoft search engine www.bing.com and SMS Organizer App on mobile which can be installed from playstore aka.ms/sms.

