CBSE 12th Result 2020: Trivandrum top district, JNV 1st among institutions

CBSE 12th Result 2020: Trivandrum emerged as the district topper followed by Bengaluru and Chennai in CBSE 12th board exam 2020 result of which was declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education Monday.
Trivandrum came first among districts with a Pass Percentage of 97.67. Bengaluru region came second with 97.05% and Chennai came third with a Pass Percentage of 96.17, according to the districtwise result of class 12 released by the CBSE Monday.
Among the other districts with a pass percentage of more than 90 are Delhi West 94.61%, Delhi East 94.24%, Panchkula 92.52%, Chandigarh 92.04%, Bhubaneshwar 91.46%, Bhopal 90.95% and Pune 90.24 per cent.
Ajmer registered a pass percentage of 87.60, Noida 84.48, Guwahati 83.37, Dehradun 83.22, Prayagraj 82.49 and Patna 74.57.
As per the schoolwise result, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) came first with an overall Pass Percentage of 98.7. JNV is followed by Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) 98.62%, CTSA 98.23% and Government schools 94.94%.
The CBSE Class 12th (CBSE Class XIIth) result 2020 has been declared today i.e. Monday July 13, 2020 on the CBSE offficial website cbseresults.nic.in. The overall Pass Percentage combined of Arts, Science and Commerce is 88.78% - a jump by 5.38% as compared to 2019 when the 12th result was 83.40.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the 12th result without Merit List and Toppers details. Result of all three streams - Arts, Science and Commerce, are declared simultaneously.
Besides the official website cbseresults.nic.in, CBSE Class XIIth result can be checked on cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in. Class 12 CBSE students can also check their results via SMS.
Students can use the numbers are 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 and 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre) to check their result.
The CBSE will also provide Class XII digital mark sheets in DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in. The DigiLocker account credentials will be sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE. DigiLocker can also be accessed from your mobile phone on Android and iOS platforms.
Students can also view their Class 12th results on UMANG mobile application which is available for android, iOS and windows based smart phone.
CBSE Class 12th Results 2019 can also be accessed through Google search engine www.google.co.in and Microsoft search engine www.bing.com and SMS Organizer App on mobile which can be installed from playstore aka.ms/sms.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Russia's Sechenov varsity claims successful human trials of Covid-19 vaccine
TN Police arrest 86 for spreading hatred against Muslims
Maharashtra Corona cases top 254,400, latest updates
Also Read
Gujarat Corona cases near 42k mark, Surat situation worsens
Modi govt imposes Rs 84 cr penalty on news agency PTI
The Sham of Rahul Gandhi's Leadership
Tinkering With School Syllabus
'Shocking': Mamata as CBSE drops Secularism, other topics from syllabus
Apple rolls out new coding tools, here is full list with summary
NSDC India, Microsoft join hands to impart digital skills to 1 lakh youth
PETA billboard is back, this time with 'Chicken' instead of 'Goat'
'Open Provocation': World reacts to Erdogan reconverting Hagia Sophia into a mosque
Istanbul's Hagia Sophia mosque reverberates with Azaan after 85 years
Vikas Dubey Encounter: Video clips punch holes in STF theory
Vikas Dubey killed in shootout with STF: UP Police
'Mein huin Vikas Dubey': UP gangster surrenders in Bollywood style