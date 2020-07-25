Beijing: Realme has confirmed it will launch the V5 smartphone, made up of a brand new material, in China on July 27.
The phone was officially revealed by Realme CMO Xu Qi on Weibo, who posted a teaser giving a glimpse at the rear panel of the upcoming smartphone.
According to GizmoChina, the phone will be made up of a brand new material, featuring an AG glass back with matte-finish and a larger Realme branding.
It will pack a punch-hole display and feature an L-shaped quad camera on the back which is a first for the Chinese phone maker.
The smartphone also received TENNA certification recently. The listing revealed some of the specifications of the upcoming Realme V5 5G.
The device may come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a punch-hole cutout from the front-facing camera.
Under the hood, the device may reportedly be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset.
The smartphone is expected to house a quad-camera setup on the back with 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP sensor line-up.
The smartphone will be running the Android 10 with its own Realme UI on top.
The phone is likely to come with a 4,900mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The price of the upcoming phone is not been disclosed.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
India, China disengagement in eastern Ladakh hits roadblock
US Congress member abused, her reply creates buzz in India
Gandhi had dubbed Dadabhai Naoroji Father of the Nation, Mahatma
Eid al-Adha 2020 in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan on August 1
Also Read
Eid al-Adha 2020 in Saudi Arabia on July 31; Hajj 2020 on July 30
12,854 deaths, 140,092 active cases; Maharashtra Corona situation still alarming
Gujarat now has 52,563 Covid-19 cases, check districtwise situation today
'Outrageous': Protest over Police case against students appearing for KEAM 2020
10 Ways To Protect Yourself During This Coronavirus Pandemic Phase
Cipla Covid drug Ciplenza goes to sale from August first week
CBSE 12th 2020 Topper Areeba credits her success to sister, a 2019 Ranker
'And, we are busy constructing temples': Ex-IAS officer as India's Health System crumbles
Containing Covid spread in monsoon, winter will be challenging: IIT-AIIMS study