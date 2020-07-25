Karnataka Corona tally eyes 100,000 mark, death toll nears 1.8K

Bengaluru: Karnataka reported 5,072 new coronavirus cases in a 24- hour period, taking the state's total tally to 90,942, even as 72 more patients succumbed to the virus, an official said on Saturday.
The new cases were reported between 5 pm on Friday and 5 pm on Saturday. The state's death toll now is 1,796, including Bengaluru's 862.
Bengaluru continued to be a coronavirus hotspot, recording the highest number of cases daily in the southern state.
On Saturday, the city witnessed 2,036 new cases, increasing Bengaluru Urban's total tally to 43,503, including 31,882 active cases.
The city accounts for 58 per cent of all the active cases in the state.
Belagavi accounted for 341 new cases, followed by Ballari (222), Dakshina Kannada (218), Mysuru (187) and Kalaburagi (183).
Of the total cases, 55,388 are still active. The number of patients in ICUs declined to 611.
On a positive note, 2,403 patients were cured and discharged in the past 24 hours, increasing the total such cases to 33,750.
Bengaluru City will observe a lockdown on Sunday.
"Please stay at home and stay safe for tomorrow's (Sunday) lockdown. It's in your own interest to break the chain. So far, you have been wonderful citizens. We will be out on the streets to ensure your safety," said Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao.
Meanwhile, India on Saturday reported a total of 48,916 fresh coronavirus cases while 49,310 were reported on Friday taking the total number of infectees to 98,226 -- touching almost a lakh in less than two.
The highest spike in cases was reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh. Maharashtra has recorded 3,57,117 Covid cases out of which 13,132 people have lost their lives, followed by Tamil Nadu with total 1,99,749 cases, and 3,320 deaths.
On the other hand, total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 15.6 million, while the deaths have increased to over 638,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
