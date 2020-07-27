MP 12th Topper 2020: Mufaddal Arviwala secures 1st rank in Commerce

MPBSE 12th Commerce Topper 2020: Mufazzal Saifuddin Arviwala from Alfa English has topped the Madhya Pradesh board Class 12 Inter HSSC 2020 Commerce stream exam the result of which was declared today. He got 487 marks.
Priyanshi Yadav and Nikita Bhargav have jointly shared the second rank. Priyanshi and Nikita have both scored 480 marks.
Anchal Jain came 3rd with 479 marks whereas Kritka Bhati and Sachin Patware jointly shared the 4th rank with 477 marks. The 5th rank is shared by 04 students.
All MP 12th Toppers will be awarded Rs. 25000/- to purchase laptop computer, the state government announced ahead of the 12th Vyapam result declaration.
The Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education (MPBSE) declared Higher Secondary School Certificate or Class 12, also known as Class XII HSSC Intermediate, board regular and vocational exam results today i.e. Monday July 27, 2020 at 03:00 pm.
Result of all three streams of the Bhopal board- Science, Arts and Commerce have been announced today. MP Bhopal board registered an overall Pass Percentage of 68.81 in the HSSC 12th board exam held in March, 2020.
Students can also check their MP Board Class 12, Intermediate HSSC, results on the official website www.mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, ExamResults.net, MPEducation.net indiaresults.com results.mpeducation.net, knowyourresult.com.
The students can also check the results via mobile by downloading the "Know your result" app or visiting mpmobile.gov.in
This year the Class 12 or HSSC exam in Madhya Pradesh was affected due to Coronavirus pandemic. The exam started in March 2020 as per the announced schedule. However, it was suspended in the middle because of the lockdown announced by PM Modi.
The pending papers were later cancelled and the MP board has devised an assessment policy to give marks in these papers.
